MNU Football Player Myzelle Law, 19, Dies from 'Heat-Related Injuries' After Practice

A college football player in Kansas has died at age 19 after sustaining "heat-related injuries" at practice, his family shared on Monday.

Myzelle Law, a defensive lineman at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, was at the practice July 22 when he collided with another defensive lineman and went to the locker room, the family told local news outlet Fox4KC. Law was discovered minutes later, they said, experiencing seizure-like symptoms with his body temperature reaching 108 degrees.

According to a GoFundMe set up by his family, Law was "rushed" to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, where "the entire healthcare team worked with care and purpose for over a week to help him" after he sustained "heat-related injuries." He died on July 30.

"Unfortunately, after a strong fight, God called him home on Sunday to be at peace with the Angels," the family wrote on the fundraiser's page. "We know that he will continue to watch over all of us with his love from afar."

The beloved football player, who had hopes of launching his own foundation to provide kids with sports camps and equipment, will be remembered as "a dedicated son, a loyal brother, a passionate friend and a disciplined student-athlete who will be missed beyond measure," his family shared.

His father, Paul Law, told Fox4KC that his son “was getting the steps together, but he never got to finish" the launch of his foundation, Gorilla Bear, but the family will pick up where he left off. “We will finish it and he will get the foundation that he always wanted to. His memory will live on.”

As a "final blessing" from the beloved 19-year-old, the family shared that Law's organs "will be donated so that his light can help others in need" — an act that displays "his caring generosity that truly defined the man he was to each of us fortunate enough to know him."

The school's Director of Athletics Todd Garrett said in a statement, “A life taken so young is devastating. This young man was truly special. Our thoughts and support go out to his family, friends and fellow students.”

As students prepare to return to MNU for the new semester, the school announced it will make counseling services and resources "available to those desiring support" in light of Law's death.

