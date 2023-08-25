MMA Fighter Israel Adesanya on Taking His 'Power Back' with His New Documentary (Exclusive)

"I'm just a regular dude who does extraordinary s---, the current UFC champion and 'Stylebender' star tells PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 04:14PM EDT
Israel Adesanya of Nigeria poses for a post fight portrait backstage during UFC 253 inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on September 27, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Photo:

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty 

MMA star Israel Adesanya is ready for his big-screen debut.

The 34-year-old current UFC champion is the subject of Stylebender, a documentary that takes fans inside Adesanya's world as a mixed martial arts star.

"I feel like this is what I need to do at this stage in my life right now," Adesanya tells PEOPLE of letting the world in on his personal life. "I've been very reserved with private stuff, and I still will be because if you give them too much, they'll take it away from you," he says of his experience in the spotlight.

Awkward encounters in public have become a gripe Adesanya has with his inescapable celebrity status. The Nigerian fighter trains at a public gym near his home in New Zealand every once in a while — "just to kind of take my power back in a way," he says. "Not strength power, but my power back from the public. I went to this gym to get over that public anxiety and whatnot."

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria attends UFC 277 at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2022 in Dallas, Texas

Carmen Mandato/Getty

A man of many tangents, Adesanya has an anecdote prepared. "Example — yesterday at the gym, I had to scold two young ladies for secretly filming me. I'm working with my trainer and I can see them filming me, putting their phone in the air, and I could feel it."

Adesanya continues, "I know myself, and I could feel it bubbling up inside me, and this is the beginning of my session," he explains. "So I went up to them calmly, and I was like, 'Excuse me, I know you were filming me, please don't lie to me about it. But how would you feel if any of these dudes in this gym were secretly filming you?' And then straight away, straight away they say, 'Oh I'm so sorry.' "

The two-time UFC champion says he appreciated the honesty from the girls, and "felt like it was a teaching moment" for the public. "Rather than humiliate, just educate," he shares.

Taking his power back in a public space "helps me learn how to set boundaries and protect my energy," Adesanya says.

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria celebrates after knocking out Alex Pereira of Brazil in round 2 to reclaim the middleweight title during UFC 287 at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty

Carmen Mandato/Getty

Weary of letting the world in too much, Adesanya says Stylebender, directed by New Zealand filmmaker Zoe McIntosh, allows the MMA star to "show that I'm human a little bit more." He adds, "I'm just a regular dude who does extraordinary s---. But at the end of the day, I'm human, just like you. I bleed, cry, sweat, just like you."

McIntosh, whose previous projects include The Deadly Ponies Gang and The World in Your Window, tells PEOPLE she was immediately taken with Adesanya's natural grace as a fighter. It's "an intimate exploration of a bullied outsider's battle to the top of UFC. He's forced to fight all these opponents in the ring, but I think the biggest challenge is actually himself and perhaps the demons that are inside of him, and I think it was these inherent contradictions and conflict within Israel that were really interesting to me."

Zoe Mcintosh and Israel Adesanya and Tim Simpson attend the "Stylebender" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 11, 2023 in New York City

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Among the more personal scenes in Stylebender, Adesanya is seen working with his "possibility manager," who helped the fighter to "bulletproof my mind," he explains. "She doesn't like to be called a therapist," he says, though much of her work appears similar to practices one may deploy with a traditional psychologist.

"One of the biggest lessons she's taught me, or tools she's given me, was the tool of don't react, respond — and that saved me," Adesanya says. "It saved me for the last three years now in different scenarios. Just don't react; respond. I've tried to teach that to people and I want everyone to take that in."

Alex Pereira of Brazil and Israel Adesanya of Nigeria exchange strikes during their Middleweight fight at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida

Carmen Mandato/Getty

As his fame grows (he's now up to 8 million Instagram followers), Adesanya says the biggest misconception he hears about himself is his sexual orientation. "The first misconception that pops into my head is that I'm gay," he tells PEOPLE. "I was going to say something else, but that was the first thing that popped into my head, and I just had to be real."

Of the speculation, he says, "Honestly, I lean into it sometimes because I don't even have to try, and I don't mind it. If me living my life and doing my own thing really affects you that bad to the point where you have to leave a comment or say something to someone that gets back to me...it's like for me, it's just funny that they speculate."

As he prepares for Stylebender's release on Sept. 28, Adesanya says he's looking forward to sharing his personality with fans, especially after the impact of his viral victory speech in April when he defeated Alex Pereira.

Adesanya wished for everyone watching to "feel this level of happiness" just once in their lives after winning the UFC 287 main event. "You’ll never feel this level of happiness if you don’t go for something in your own life. When they knock you down, when they try to s--- on you, when they talk s--- about you, and they try to put their foot on your neck. If you stay down, you will never ever get that result. Fortify your mind."

That ideology of a "fortified" mind and experiencing success born out of hard work is one Adesanya hopes will become synonymous with his legacy.

"This is just a game of life. You're playing a video game, customizing your own avatar. I do it through the way I make things happen, manifest things in my life. There's no science to it, but I understand how to do it with repetition and words and action."

"But I just want people to realize that they can do that, too. They don't have to just be bots in this life. You can go with the flow, but also you can take action and take control of your life, grab the controller, and actually make things happen. That's what I did in my life."

Beyond mixed martial arts, Adesanya hopes to explore his other professional interests in the future, like 3D animation and anime. "I definitely want to have my own production company and bring some ideas I have to life and also other people's ideas who I think are super creative," he tells PEOPLE.

Israel Adesanya punches Alex Pereira battles in their middleweight fight during the UFC 287 event on April 8, 2023, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL

Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty

One of his dream partners in a future creative project is Pixar, but Adesanya ponders if the studio is "too big" to work with him. "Actually, f--- it, I can definitely work with Disney," he concludes as his UFC championship belt sits behind him in plain view. He's also interested in voiceover work and "exploring having a dance studio," he shares.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The possibilities are endless, but for now, Adesanya's focus is "on defending this," he says, grabbing his UFC title belt and coyly adding, "It's kind of a humble flex."

As he continues to navigate his stardom, Adesanya says he's prepared for the challenge. "I've already kind of fortified myself in a sense that I've bulletproofed my mind. I know the critics are going to be there no matter what, even though it was a great film, they're going to be there. So whatever they're going to say, I'm bulletproofed to it when it comes out."

And if all else fails, Adesanya has a plan B to fall back on. "One thing that helps me, is just knowing I can kick people's ass and that I don't have to prove it."

Related Articles
Podcast Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting
Tara Lipinski Opens Up About 'Heartbreaking' Miscarriages During Infertility Struggles: 'So Isolating' (Exclusive)
Chance the Rapper, Hip Hop 50th
Chance the Rapper Talks 50 Years of Hip-Hop: 'Without Rap, I Wouldn't Be Able to Be Chance the Rapper' (Exclusive)
Slick Rick, Latto, Pusha-T
50 Years of Hip-Hop, According to Slick Rick, Latto, Pusha-T and Over 30 Other Musicians (Exclusive)
Andrew Barth Feldman photographed in New York City on Sunday, April 16, 2023. photo by Stephanie Diani, grooming by Erin Anderson, styling by Brian Meller
Andrew Barth Feldman Opens Up About How OCD and College Breakups Inspired His Debut Album (Exclusive)
Desmond Chiam
Why 'Joy Ride' Star Desmond Chiam Left a Law Career to Pursue Acting: 'Lawyers Are Miserable' (Exclusive)
COBRAH, Destroy Lonely, Rowan Drake & Saleka
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists PEOPLE Will Be Listening to All Summer 2023
Elliot Page
Stunning Revelations from Elliot Page Memoir: Secret Kate Mara Romance, Verbal Assault from A-Lister (Exclusive)
Lainey Wilson photographed for the People Stylewatch Digital cover on May 26, 2023 at a private location in Nashville, TN.
Lainey Wilson Is a Total Vibe
Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix
How Galey Alix Turned Heartbreak and a Health Crisis Into HGTV Stardom: 'Starting Over Saved Me' (Exclusive)
Rob Grant - debut album
Lana Del Rey's Dad Rob Grant Says He Loves Being Called 'Nepo Daddy' as He Launches into Music (Exclusive)
Thundercat
Thundercat Breaks Down Tame Impala Collab, Tour and 'Star Wars' Cameo: 'Life Has Come Full Circle' (Exclusive)
George Perris
Greek Singer George Perris Reveals He's Gay: 'I'm Relieved, I'm Happy and I'm Proud'
Justin Sutherland Says He’s ‘Excited to Get Back on the Boat’ 8 Months After His Accident on the Water
Justin Sutherland Is 'Excited to Get Back on the Water' 8 Months After Boating Accident Scarred His Face
Great Big World's Ian Axel Opens Up About OCD
A Great Big World's Ian Axel Opens Up About His 'Lonely' OCD Battle: 'I Felt Completely Out of Control'
Jessie Ware
Jessie Ware on Making Sex-Positive Music, Marriage and Motherhood: 'I'm All These Things' (Exclusive)
Coi Leray
Coi Leray Is Aiming for Icon Status and Defying Doubters: 'Always a Villain in Every Superhero Movie' (Exclusive)