Ex-MLS Player Brad Knighton Shares 11-Year-Old Daughter's Obituary After Boating Death: 'Love You Always'

Brad Knighton’s daughter Olivia, 11, died in a boating accident in South Carolina on July 19

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Published on July 28, 2023 05:18PM EDT
Ex-MLS Player Brad Knighton Shares 11-Year-Old Daughter's Obituary After Boating Death: 'Love You Always'
Photo:

Brad Knighton/instagram

Retired MLS player Brad Knighton is remembering his late daughter.

Earlier this week, the father-of-three's 11-year-old daughter Olivia Grace died in a boating accident in South Carolina.

Remembering his daughter in an Instagram post Friday while also sharing her celebration of life details, Knighton, 38, wrote, "Rest in Peace Olivia Grace Knighton 11/3/11-7/19/23 🤍🙏🏻✝️."

"We will love you always and forever our sweet angel! 🤍🙏🏻✝️," he added, along with a link to Olivia's obituary.

"She loved this time of year and made sure to embrace every second of time spent with her family," the tribute reads, in part.

"She was always finding ways to be out and interacting with her friends and neighbors. Whether it was riding bikes, watering plants, or organizing a refrigerator, Olivia just loved her people and they loved her," it reads.

Olivia is remembered for her love of art and recognized as having "a gift for writing beautiful poetry and even had a selection of her poems published."

"Writing about all of the things Olivia loved would mean writing forever, because Olivia just loved life. She savored every moment and showed it through her gorgeous smile that lit up any room she was in."

"She was a huge soccer fan, her favorite team being her dad’s team the New England Revolution, as well as Liverpool FC. Being at Gillette Stadium watching games was one of Liv’s favorite things to do. Her love for her dad and the sport shined through her excitement while watching his games," it continues. "She was always so incredibly proud of her dad and his dedication and passion for the sport."

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Olivia was struck by a propeller and died from her injuries after her boat “was rocked by a large wake caused by another boat, resulting in nine of the 12 occupants going overboard.”

Knighton’s former team, the New England Revolution, paid tribute to their goalie’s daughter on Saturday by holding up a jersey with Olivia’s name on the back. The soccer team’s Instagram post also included a snapshot of Olivia on the scoreboard in honor of her memory.

“You're with us always, Olivia ❤️,” the team wrote. Knighton commented on the message with several emojis: “✝️🫶🏻❤️🙏🏻.”

