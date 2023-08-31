Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. has been following his passion for photography since retiring from the MLB in 2010, and the former athlete has taken his hobby to the professional level.

Griffey, 53, was seen on the sideline at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale for Inter Miami's match against Nashville SC in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from Major League Soccer's official account.

Griffey was working as an official "still photographer" for the match, which resulted in a 0-0 draw on Wednesday. It is the first loss and goalless result for Inter Miami since they signed Lionel Messi to their roster in June.

The former MLB outfielder was wearing a bright green media vest and sporting his signature backwards baseball cap when he was seen on the field.

According to SI, Griffey has been spotted photographing sports on multiple occasions since he retired from baseball, including an Indycar race, Monday Night Football games, and the 2023 Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

In 2015, he shot the Fiesta Bowl at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. takes photos in the second half during a match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. James Gilbert/Getty

Griffey was drafted in 1987 by the Seattle Mariners and played 22 seasons in the MLB. He also played for the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox. He and his father, Ken Griffey Sr., became the first son and father to play on the same Major League Baseball team, the Seattle Mariners.

By the time he retired, Griffey Jr. earned 13 All-Star Game selections, 10 Gold Glove Awards, and seven Silver Slugger Awards, and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.

The former outfielder is a father to sons Tevin and Trey and daughter Taryn.

Ken Griffey, Jr. #3 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a second inning home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on July 16, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Reds defeated The Braves 10-3. The home run was career #587, making Griffey sixth in MLB career home runs. Scott Cunningham | Getty Images Sport

Trey, 29, played football at the University of Arizona and earned temporary contracts from three NFL teams before retiring from the sport. Tevin, 21, is a defensive back at Florida A&M University.

Griffey Jr.'s pivot into sports photography likely isn't financially motivated, as he's still earning a salary from the Cincinnati Reds despite not having played in the MLB since 2010.

According to the Washington Post, Griffey Jr. is still getting paid by the Reds due to a contract he agreed to in 2000 that deferred his salary to payments between 2009 and 2024.

