MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Spotted Working as Photographer at Lionel Messi's MLS Match

Griffey Jr. earned 13 All-Star Game selections, 10 Gold Glove Awards, and seven Silver Slugger Awards during his professional career

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2023 04:58PM EDT
Ken Griffey Jr. takes photos during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park
Ken Griffey Jr. takes photos during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park. Photo:

Steph Chambers/Getty

Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. has been following his passion for photography since retiring from the MLB in 2010, and the former athlete has taken his hobby to the professional level.

Griffey, 53, was seen on the sideline at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale for Inter Miami's match against Nashville SC in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from Major League Soccer's official account.

Griffey was working as an official "still photographer" for the match, which resulted in a 0-0 draw on Wednesday. It is the first loss and goalless result for Inter Miami since they signed Lionel Messi to their roster in June.

The former MLB outfielder was wearing a bright green media vest and sporting his signature backwards baseball cap when he was seen on the field.

According to SI, Griffey has been spotted photographing sports on multiple occasions since he retired from baseball, including an Indycar race, Monday Night Football games, and the 2023 Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

In 2015, he shot the Fiesta Bowl at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. takes photos in the second half during a match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium
Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. takes photos in the second half during a match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium.

James Gilbert/Getty

Griffey was drafted in 1987 by the Seattle Mariners and played 22 seasons in the MLB. He also played for the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox. He and his father, Ken Griffey Sr., became the first son and father to play on the same Major League Baseball team, the Seattle Mariners.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

By the time he retired, Griffey Jr. earned 13 All-Star Game selections, 10 Gold Glove Awards, and seven Silver Slugger Awards, and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.

The former outfielder is a father to sons Tevin and Trey and daughter Taryn.

Ken Griffey, Jr. #3 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a second inning home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on July 16, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Reds defeated The Braves 10-3. The home run was career #587, making Griffey sixth in MLB career home runs.
Ken Griffey, Jr. #3 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a second inning home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on July 16, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Reds defeated The Braves 10-3. The home run was career #587, making Griffey sixth in MLB career home runs. Scott Cunningham | Getty Images Sport

Trey, 29, played football at the University of Arizona and earned temporary contracts from three NFL teams before retiring from the sport. Tevin, 21, is a defensive back at Florida A&M University.

Griffey Jr.'s pivot into sports photography likely isn't financially motivated, as he's still earning a salary from the Cincinnati Reds despite not having played in the MLB since 2010.

According to the Washington Post, Griffey Jr. is still getting paid by the Reds due to a contract he agreed to in 2000 that deferred his salary to payments between 2009 and 2024. 

Related Articles
Ken Griffey Jr
Ken Griffey Jr., Who Retired in 2010, Is Among Highest-Paid Players on the Cincinnati Reds
Lionel Messi #30 of Paris Saint-Germain with his eldest son Thiago after the player's children accompanied them for pre-match presentations before the Paris Saint-Germain V Clermont, French Ligue 1 regular season match at Parc des Princes on June 3, 2023, in Paris, France
Lionel Messi's Son Thiago, 10, Joins Inter Miami's Under-12 Youth Soccer Team
Ken Griffey Jr., left, and his father, Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Sr.
Ken Griffey Jr. Says He and His Dad Will 'Be Sitting Front Row' If LeBron and Bronny Play Together (Exclusive)
Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes
Who Is Olivia Dunne’s Boyfriend? All About the MLB Prospect Paul Skenes
Tom Brady and his niece Maya Brady
All About Maya Brady, Tom Brady’s Niece and Star Softball Player at UCLA
Cooper Manning, Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, and father Archie Manning attend the 2013 Legends For Charity Dinner
The Manning Brothers: All About Peyton, Eli and Cooper
Prince Harry Tokyo Airport 08 10 23
Prince Harry Heads to Singapore, Plus Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, Gayle King and More
Sam Smith performs at Madison Square Garden
Sam Smith Brings Their Bravado to N.Y.C., Plus Prince Harry, Storm Reid, Snoop Dogg and More
U.S. Open Best Moments
The Best Moments from the US Open Tennis Championships Over the Years
Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers watches play against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFC Championship Game at Bank Of America Stadium on January 24, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Michael Oher Then and Now: A Timeline of the NFL Star's Life and Career
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Celebrate Hall of Fame Induction, Plus Dixie D'Amelio, G Flip and More
TOPSHOT - Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Lionel Messi Confirms He's Signing with MLS Team Inter Miami 'to Live Football in Another Way'
Tom Brady and sister during 2002 ESPY Awards
Tom Brady's Siblings: Everything to Know About the Athlete's Sisters
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels
Where Is the 'Blind Side' Family Now? What to Know About Michael Oher and the Tuohys
EXCLUSIVE: Rita Ora wearing Andamane at Big Slap Festival for her performance in Malmo, Sweden
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Show PDA On Stage in Sweden, Plus Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Jared Leto and More
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins MLB Home Run Derby, 16 Years After Dadâs Victory
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins MLB Home Run Derby, 16 Years After Dad's Victory: I'm 'Very Proud'