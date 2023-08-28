‘Hannah Montana’ Actor Mitchel Musso Arrested for Public Intoxication, Theft

The actor created “a disturbance” and “selected a bag of chips and began eating them,” according to police

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Updated on August 28, 2023 10:15AM EDT
Mitchel Musso
Mitchel Musso arrives at Bachelor Lions Film Premiere on January 9, 2018 in Hollywood, California. . Photo:

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for RiverRock Films

Mitchel Musso, who played Oliver Oken on the hit Disney Channel show Hannah Montana, was arrested in Texas on charges of public intoxication and theft on Saturday.

At around 7:15 p.m., “a disturbance” was reported at a hotel in the 2600 block of Lakefront Trail in Rockwall, Texas, the Rockwall Police Department said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE. The complainant told officers that a seemingly intoxicated person walked into the hotel, “selected a bag of chips and began eating them.”

“When the subject was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment,” the statement continued, adding that “officers contacted the subject outside the hotel,” who was identified as Musso, 32.

Mitchel Musso mugshot.
Mitchel Musso mugshot.

Rockwall County Sheriff Office

Musso showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for public intoxication and theft (under $100), which are both Class C Misdemeanors, per the release.

“A routine records check also revealed Mr. Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants out of Rockwall Police Department,” police said, adding that he stayed in jail overnight and posted a $1,000 bond on Sunday.

The outstanding warrants were due to a failure to display a drivers license and an expired registration, per Fox News, adding that the actor violated a “promise to appear” order.

In 2011, Musso was arrested for a DUI in Burbank, California after he  “drove through [an] intersection and failed to do what [an] officer instructed him to do,” per Burbank Leader.

The actor is best known for his role as Oliver, the best friend of Miley Cyrus’ character on Hannah Montana. The series ran from 2006 to 2011. Musso also voiced Jeremy Johnson on the animated series Phineas and Ferb and starred as King Brady on the Disney XD show Pair of Kings. He was the host of Disney Channel's PrankStars as well.

A rep for Musso did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

