Steelers Star Mitch Trubisky's Son 'Visited Daddy' at Football Training Camp — See the Cute Photos!

The quarterback had a surprise visit from his 13-month-old son Hudson

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 28, 2023 11:43AM EDT
Mitch Tribuisky baby football camp
Photo:

Hillary Trubisky/Instagram

Mitch Trubisky got a visit on the field from his biggest cheerleader.

On Tuesday, the Steelers quarterback's wife Hillary, 23, posted a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of her 13-month-old son Hudson visiting his dad at football training camp. In the first photo, the father-son duo smiles together while Hudson holds a football.

"Visited Daddy at his camp today," she wrote across the adorable picture.

Mitch Tribuisky baby football camp

Hillary Trubisky/Instagram

In another photo, Hudson holds the football over his head while his dad stays out of frame, opening his arms to receive him.

Trubisky, 28, and his wife have been married since 2021 and welcomed Hudson a year later in May 2022.

For Father's Day this year, Hillary posted an adorable carousel of photos on Instagram that featured the athlete and his baby son. "Happy Father's Day @mtrubisky10 🫶 Watching you become such an amazing father to Hudson has been the greatest blessing," she captioned the photos.

"We are so grateful for you today and every day🥰."

For Hudson's first birthday, the couple shared photos from their son's party on their respective Instagrams. The family of three wore green for the golf-themed birthday, which featured a taco truck, a turf step-and-repeat and a golf course-themed cake.

On Mother's Day, Trubisky honored his wife with a series of sweet photos and a lengthy tribute on Instagram. "Happy Mother's Day my love @hill_trubisky !!," he began his caption. "You are the best mother to our sweet boy and the rock of our family."

"Hudson and I are so blessed to have you and it has been incredible to witness you being the best mom and wife that I could ask for. Your love, kindness, and selflessness is inspiring. Thank you for all you do and I hope you feel all the love today and everyday!!! ♥️♥️♥️

