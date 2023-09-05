Senate Physician Says There’s ‘No Evidence’ Mitch McConnell Has Larger Health Problem After Freezing Episodes

Dr. Brian Monaghan, the attending physician of U.S. Congress, signed off on a letter ruling out several possible conditions that could explain McConnell's recent freezes

Published on September 5, 2023 03:10PM EDT
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives to a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is assisted by Sen. John Barrasso during his first freezing episode on July 26, 2023. Photo:

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Mitch McConnell's doctor says there is "no evidence" that the Senate minority leader was having either a seizure or a stroke during a second recent episode in which he froze mid-press conference.

In a letter dated Sept. 5, Dr. Brian Monaghan, the attending physician of U.S. Congress, writes that 81-year-old McConnell underwent an examination on Wednesday, shortly after the "brief episode."

Monaghan says the exam included MRI imaging, an EEG study and "consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment."

"There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA [also known as a mini stroke], or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease," Monaghan continues in the letter, which is addressed to the Kentucky senator.

"There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall," the letter adds.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives to a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans U.S. Capitol 26, 2023 in Washington, DC
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives at a news conference on July 26, 2023. At the podium a short time later, he froze and stopped speaking.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The letter comes after the second press conference this summer in which McConnell suddenly stopped speaking and stared forward for several seconds.

In the first incident, which took place in July, McConnell's colleagues surrounded him after he froze, asking if he wanted to go back to his office. The minority leader turned away from the podium and stood nearby while others took the microphone.

Eventually, McConnell returned to the podium, where he answered questions about what had just occurred.

"Could you address what happened here at the start of the press conference and was it related to your injury from earlier this year where you suffered a concussion?" one reporter asked — a reference to the Republican falling in March.

"I'm fine," McConnell responded.

A month later, on Wednesday, the Republican froze when a reporter asked him whether he intends to run for reelection in 2026. An aide came to his side to repeat the question before telling reporters he needed a moment.

“Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today,” McConnell's spokesperson said shortly after the Kentucky senator froze. An aide added, "While he feels fine, as a prudential measure, the Leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event."

Mitch McConnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader viÂ­a AP

Both incidents occurred in the months after McConnell spent nearly five days at a hospital following a fall in Washington, D.C. in March.

A spokesperson said at the time that McConnell's medical team discovered a minor rib fracture, along with a concussion that caused him to remain in the hospital "for a few days of observation and treatment."

In November, McConnell defeated Florida Sen. Rick Scott in the Senate GOP's leadership election, continuing his run as the caucus' longest-serving leader, a position he's held since 2007.

McConnell's current term is slated to end in January of 2027.

