Mitch McConnell Says He's 'Fine' After Freezing Mid-Press Conference, Being Ushered Away

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters he is "fine" shortly after he stopped speaking mid-sentence during a press conference on Wednesday.

McConnell, 81, was standing at the podium for his daily press conference before reporters when he suddenly stopped speaking while still looking forward. Nearly 30 seconds later his colleagues surrounded him, asking if he still wanted to speak to the press or go back to his office. At that point, McConnell turned away from the podium and stood nearby while his colleagues took the microphone.

Eventually, McConnell returned to the microphone, where he answered questions about what had just occurred.

"Could you address what happened here at the start of the press conference and was it related to your injury from earlier this year where you suffered a concussion?" one reporter asked — a reference to the Republican's nearly five-day stint in the hospital in March after taking a fall during a dinner event.



"I'm fine," Sen. McConnell responded.



When the reporter then asked, "You're fine? You're fully able to do your job?" McConnell responded: "Yeah."

McConnell's communications director David Popp said in a statement issued at the time of McConnell's hospital stay that the Republican would next begin physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before returning home.

According to Popp, McConnell's medical team discovered that the senator had suffered a minor rib fracture during the fall, along with a concussion that caused him to remain in the hospital "for a few days of observation and treatment." CNN reported that McConnell tripped at the Waldorf Astoria hotel, citing a source familiar with the incident.

"Leader McConnell's concussion recovery is proceeding well, and the leader was discharged from the hospital today," Popp said in the statement at the time, adding that, "the leader and Secretary [Elaine] Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received."

The senator's longtime political adviser, Josh Holmes, told NBC News days ahead of his release from the hospital that the Senator was walking around, asking staff questions, and was "eager" to leave and return to work.

In November, McConnell defeated Florida Sen. Rick Scott in the GOP's leadership election, making him the caucus's longest-serving leader since 2007.

McConnell's current term is slated to end in 2027.

McConnell's health woes come on the heels of health concerns about another long-serving senator — Democrat Dianne Feinstein, who was absent from the Senate during a two-and-a-half-month recovery from shingles earlier this year.

Feinstein, now 90, later announced she would not be seeking reelection but did intend to serve out the remainder of her term, which ends in 2024.

