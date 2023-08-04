Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell is a U.S. senator from Kentucky who currently serves as the Senate minority leader. He is the longest-serving Republican Senate leader, a role he’s held since 2007. Prior to joining Congress in 1985, McConnell had a career in law, at one time working as a deputy assistant attorney general under President Gerald Ford. He is married to two-time U.S. cabinet member Elaine Chao.

Mitch McConnell Suffered Previously Undisclosed Falls Prior to Freezing Incident on Camera: Report
Mitch McConnell Says He's 'Fine' After Freezing Mid-Press Conference, Being Ushered Away
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell goes on and off the floor during an all night session to consider the Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Thursday July 27, 2017.
Mitch McConnell Discharged from Hospital After Minor Rib Fracture, Concussion from Fall
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky
Mitch McConnell Is 'Doing Well' and 'Eager' to Leave the Hospital After Concussion, Advisor Says
Mitch McConnell to Remain Hospitalized 'for a Few Days' After Fall at D.C. Hotel Gave Him Concussion
Mitch McConnell; Donald Trump
Mitch McConnell Says Donald Trump's 'Political Clout Has Diminished'
Gladys Sicknick, left, mother of slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, is greeted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., at right, during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
Fallen Capitol Officer's Family Refuses to Shake Mitch McConnell's Hand at Ceremony for Jan. 6 Heroes
Mitch McConnell Reelected as Republican Senate Leader, Defeating Challenger Rick Scott
Mitch McConnell; Donald Trump
Trump Calls for New GOP Senate Leadership, Suggests Replacement for Mitch McConnell
Rick Scott, Mitch McConnell
Rick Scott Goes After Mitch McConnell for Dissing Quality of GOP Senate Hopefuls: 'We Have Great Candidates'
Mitch McConnell Says U.S. Has 'Very Little Election Fraud,' Adds He's Not Worried About American Democracy
US President Donald Trump gestures after arriving on Capitol Hill as US Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) look on in Washington, DC on March 10, 2020.
Trump Insults His Former Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao and Her Husband, GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Praises Modest Bipartisan Gun Agreement as 'Progress for the Country'
Mitch McConnell, Republican Senators John Barrasso, Susan Collinsin and John Cornyn
Sen. Mitch McConnell Leads GOP Delegation to Kyiv for 'Inspiring' Visit with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy
Mitch McConnell, Old Crow Bourbon
Mitch McConnell Thinks Trump's 'Old Crow' Nickname Is Fine: 'It's My Favorite Bourbon'
Mitch McConnell Addresses His Comment Comparing 'African-American Voters' to 'Americans'
US Senator Thom Tillis (L), R-NC, walks his dog Mitch (R), dressed as US Senator Mitch McConnell, and Theo (C), in costume as US Senator Kyrsten Sinema during the annual Congressional Dog Costume Parade on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
A Republican Senator Dressed His Dogs as Kyrsten Sinema and Mitch McConnell for Halloween
Mitch McConnell Draws on Childhood Battle with Polio in Ad Urging People to Get Vaccinated: 'Modern Medical Miracle'
Mitch McConnell; Donald Trump
Mitch McConnell Laughs Off Trump's 'Old Crow' Insult: 'It's Quite an Honor'
Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi
Mitch McConnell Said 'No' to Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lying in State at the Capitol, New Book Claims
Donald Trump Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell Now Says He'd 'Absolutely' Support Trump in 2024 After Savaging Him for Capitol Attack
Mitch McConnell Says Donald Trump 'Didn't Get Away with Anything Yet'
Mitch McConnell Says He'll Vote to Acquit Trump as Senate Decides Not to Call Witnesses in Impeachment Trial
Mitch McConnell Says U.S. Capitol Mob Was 'Provoked' by Donald Trump and Were 'Fed Lies'
Trump’s Impeachment Trial Can’t Finish Before He Leaves Office, Mitch McConnell Says
Mike Pence
Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell Denounce Violence as Lawmakers Reconvene at the Capitol Building
Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi
Mitch McConnell & Nancy Pelosi's Houses Vandalized After Senate GOP Blocks $2,000 Checks
President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on Thanksgiving
Trump Reportedly Praised Internet Conspiracy QAnon During Meeting with Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell Waves Off Health Questions After Photos of Bandages and Apparent Bruising
Donald Trump Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell Says Trump 'Feeling Good' amid Conflicting Updates on President's Coronavirus Hospitalization
Mitch McConnell, Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Mitch McConnell Pledges Senate Vote on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Replacement Just Hours After Her Death
Barack Obama Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell Says Obama 'Should Have Kept His Mouth Shut' on Trump — Like Bush
Sen. Lisa Murkowski
Republican Senator Says She's 'Disturbed' By Mitch McConnell's Coordination with Trump on Impeachment Trial
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell received a bit of online attention Thursday during a memorial service for Rep. Elijah Cummings when a pallbearer appeared to refuse to shake the Kentucky Republican's hand.
Pallbearer at Elijah Cummings' Funeral Explains Why He Refused to Shake Hands with Mitch McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Viral Video Shows Pallbearer at Elijah Cummings' Funeral Skipping Over Mitch McConnell
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Mitch McConnell
AOC Slams Mitch McConnell After Teens in 'Team Mitch' Shirts Are Pictured Choking Cutout of Her
Amy McGrath
What to Know About Amy McGrath, the Retired Fighter Pilot Challenging Mitch McConnell
Adam Scott, Mitch McConnell
Adam Scott Claps Back After Mitch McConnell Tries to Shade Him with His 'Parks & Rec' Character
Jon Stewart
Jon Stewart Attacks Mitch McConnell Over 9/11 Fund as McConnell Says 'We Will Take Care' of It
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-HEALTH CARE
Mitch McConnell Faces Backlash for Selling 'Cocaine Mitch' Shirts for Senate Re-Election Campaign
President Trump And Sen. Mitch McConnell Address Media After Working Lunch
Mitch McConnell Blocks Resolution on Releasing Mueller's Entire Russia Report — After Republicans Voted Yes