Mitch McConnell is a U.S. senator from Kentucky who currently serves as the Senate minority leader. He is the longest-serving Republican Senate leader, a role he’s held since 2007. Prior to joining Congress in 1985, McConnell had a career in law, at one time working as a deputy assistant attorney general under President Gerald Ford. He is married to two-time U.S. cabinet member Elaine Chao.
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.