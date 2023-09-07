Misty Copeland Credits Prince for Her Biggest Fashion Successes and Faux Pas: ‘A Little Overwhelming’ (Exclusive)

The ballerina reflects on her longtime friendship and frequent collaborations with the late musician

By
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and writes content for both print and digital platforms.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 04:01PM EDT
Misty Copeland attends the Breitling x Charlize Theron Navitimer "For The Journey" Launch on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Photo:

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Breitling

Misty Copeland is focusing on her style, even though she will not be wearing a raspberry beret anytime soon. 

The 40-year-old ballet dancer says that thinking about her greatest fashion triumphs and failures reminds her of her friend and mentor Prince. “He loved to dress me,” the ballerina tells PEOPLE at Breitling's Navitimer cocktail party. 

She adds, “There were some things that were beautiful and elegant and made sense for me and my figure, and then there were other things where he was like, ‘I just want you to be a rockstar like me.’”

While she has a deep appreciation for Prince and his style, Copeland says the ‘rockstar’ outfits were too much for her. “It was a little overwhelming… I’m not Prince.”

Famed Ballerina Misty Copeland Opens Up About Her Lasting Friendship With Prince: 'I Know He's So Proud of Me"'

Copeland and Prince worked together early in the ballerina’s career, having appeared in the singer’s 2009 music video for “Crimson and Clover” and danced alongside him on his European tour in 2011. “I wouldn’t be in this place in my career had I not met him,” Copeland told PEOPLE back in 2016 after the “Purple Rain” singer's death. “He pushed me as an artist in ways I hadn’t been before… In ways that the ballet world doesn’t particularly invite.” 

While Copeland holds her fashion moments with Prince near and dear, her style since becoming a mother in 2022 has evolved.

“This is my new mommy aesthetic where I love this kind of androgynous, masculine vibe for women,” the ballet dancer tells PEOPLE. “This mix of masculine and feminine, like the pants with the long skirts attached.”

Misty Copeland attends the Breitling x Charlize Theron Navitimer "For The Journey" Launch on September 06, 2023 in New York City.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

While Copeland has many exciting endeavors in the works, such as a new children's book and her film Flower making its way through the festival circuit, she is still keeping her eye on fashion. 

“I have an athleticwear line that's launching in a few weeks,” the ballerina says. “We founded [Greatness Wins] with Derek Jeter and Wayne Gretzky, and while the men's line launched last year, I'm leading and heading the upcoming women's line. It's just exciting to be able to showcase real quality athleticwear for women of all shapes and sizes.”

Related Articles
PROJECT RUNWAY -- "The Sky's the Limit" Episode 2013 -- Pictured: (l-r) Bishme Cromartie, Laurence Basse, Brittany Allen
'Project Runway' Finalists Talk Their Fave Designs, What They'd Redo and What You Didn't See on TV (Exclusive)
Adriana Lima attends Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour
Adriana Lima Feels 'Celebrated' by Victoria's Secret After Having a Baby at 41: 'It's Uplifting' (Exclusive)
Alix Earle Pulls Off Quick Change Between New York Fashion Week Events in the Back of an Uber
Alix Earle Pulls Off Quick Change Between New York Fashion Week Events in the Back of an Uber
Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA - "9-1-1" at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Jennifer Love Hewitt Asks Followers to 'Be Kind' After Speculation She Got a Brow Lift: 'Spread Love'
Pamela Anderson attends as Pandora Celebrates Lab Grown Diamonds With A New Diamond District on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Pamela Anderson Plans to Sell 'All' Her Old Clothes — Be on the Lookout for Her 'Baywatch' Suit (Exclusive)
Emily Ratajkowski on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York.
Emily Ratajkowski Attends Victoria's Secret World Tour in New York in a Matching Black Leather Set
Heidi Klum arrives to America's Got Talent in Pasadena this afternoon. The model and talent show judge took time to pose with fans before heading inside
Heidi Klum Is All Smiles in a Bright Floral Minidress in Pasadena for 'America's Got Talent' Taping
Taylor Swift is spotted stepping out in New York City.
Taylor Swift Brings Back a Preppy Staple During End-of-Summer Outing in N.Y.C.
Martha Stewart outfit
Martha Stewart Wears a Sleek Suit — Including $5,495 Blazer! — at New York Fashion Week
Sophia Bush rewears wedding party dress to Beyonce concert
Sophia Bush Rewears One of Her Wedding Dresses at Beyoncé Concert Following Split from Grant Hughes
Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York
Priyanka Chopra Flashes Her Lingerie Under Sheer Gown at Victoria’s Secret World Tour Event
Justin and Hailey Bieber leave hand in hand after dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.
Justin and Hailey Bieber Step Out in Coordinating Date-Night Looks After Their Couple Style Becomes Viral Meme
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Settle Wedding Lawsuits (Exclusive)
Irina Shayk walks home in New York City
Irina Shayk Wears Oversize Black Sweatshirt and Boots in 95-Degree New York City
Naomi Campbell attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Why Supermodel Naomi Campbell Says She Was 'Nervous' to Take the Runway at NYFW (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District, New York, USA - 06 Sep 2023
Halle Bailey Just Channeled Janet Jackson at New York Fashion Week: 'My Inspo Always' (Exclusive)