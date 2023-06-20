Missy Elliott Says 'It's OK to Say' I'm 'Not OK': 'We All Go Through S—'

In November, the hip-hop icon will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 05:15PM EDT
missy-elliott.jpg
Missy Elliott.

Missy Elliott may be the Queen of Rap — but she's reminding fans that she's human too.

In a cover story interview with Essence published Tuesday, the "Get Ur Freak On" rapper opened up about her mental health and what she's learned over the years.

Recalling a dark period in her life over a decade ago when she was diagnosed with Graves' disease (an autoimmune disorder), the rapper said that it made her realize she didn't have to be strong and put together all the time.

"Now I’m fine with being like, ‘Hey, I got anxiety’ or ’I went through depression,'" Elliott, 51, told the outlet. "Even the biggest artist, or just the regular everyday working person, we all go through s—. We all do. And it’s OK to say, ‘Hey, I’m not OK today.’"

She added, "Probably we would keep a lot of people around if we were that open, because we would be able to uplift each other. We’d know that I’m not going to look at you crazy if you say, ‘Hey, I’m having a rough day.’ Maybe you’re thinking things that you shouldn’t think, or whatever the case may be.”

Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott on the cover of ESSENCE.

Courtesy ESSENCE

The "Lose Control" rapper (born Melissa Arnette Elliott) also reflected on her anxiety as a child.

“I think that a lot of things were brushed up under the rug for me growing up, and probably also for a lot of people,” she said, adding of the pandemic: “I had so much time to just think of childhood stuff, and all kinds of stuff."

Elliott concluded, “But that’s what makes me human.”

In April, the rapper revealed the key to her success to a fan on Twitter — and credited her mom for what she observed as a child.

"I wanna know like what inspired her and what was her drive to remain persistent in a male-dominated industry at the time," the fan wrote, tagging Elliott in the query.

"I seen many strong women in the industry be4 me that made it through," Elliott tweeted back. "My mom was in a abusive relationship so I told her I would make it so I could get her out of that situation & I would make sure she'd never have to work again that's what really kept me going."

Elliott  — who made the list in the first year of eligibility — is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 3.

Earlier this month, she told PEOPLE she was still "pinching" herself because of the honor.

"There's so many women before who have inspired me. I always say a root cannot stand alone you have to have a foundation and that foundation has gotten me to this place," said Elliott. "They are the shoulders that I stand on."

She added of the induction: "I never thought that in a million years... that's probably the top tier of making it as an artist. A lot of people went up a bunch of times and still haven't gotten that. I didn't have this on the bingo card but I have worked hard."

Elliott will be inducted alongside Kate BushSheryl CrowGeorge MichaelWillie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners in the performer category.

Related Articles
Cyndi Lauper performing at a WNEW Christmas Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 19, 1986.
Cyndi Lauper Says She Recorded 'True Colors' to 'Feel Better' After Her Friend Died of AIDS (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Announces Even More International Eras Tour Dates: 'I Can't Wait'
Kesha for Self magazine
Kesha Opens Up About Her 'Amazing' Boyfriend and Why She Wants to Keep the Relationship Private
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson Says Therapy Has Been 'Helpful' After Her Divorce: 'They Give You So Many Tools'
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Break Up After 3 Months as Source Says Singer Is Keeping $80K Necklace (Exclusive)
Bebe Rexha attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023
Bebe Rexha Assailant Told Police He Thought It 'Would Be Funny' to Hit Her with Phone as Charges Unveiled
Adele
Adele Says She Developed Jock Itch from Sweating 'a Lot' in Her Spanx Onstage
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are spotted stepping out for a girls night at Nobu in New York City
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Enjoy a Girl's Night Out in N.Y.C.
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Recovering After 'Bad Food Reaction' Necessitates Hospital Trip: Report
Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper
Johnny Depp Is Back Onstage with the Hollywood Vampires — in a Cast — After Fracturing Ankle
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Shares Smiling Selfie with Husband Sam Asghari as He Shows Off New Buzz Cut
Bebe Rexha after being hit with phone on stage
Bebe Rexha 'Good' After Being Hit in Face with Phone: Singer Required Stitches as Man Arrested
Ed Sheeran attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere; Shawn Mendes attends the presentation of 'Classics Reborn'
Shawn Mendes Joins Ed Sheeran on Stage for First Performance in 'Year and a Half': 'A Bit Speechless'
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Turns Her Hit Single 'Real Love' into a Lifetime Movie
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Says She's 'Healing' and 'Recharging' While Working on a Chromatica Ball Film
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Taylor Swift and Flavor Flav attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Flavor Flav Says He'll Be Attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Twice: 'Call Me a Swiftie'