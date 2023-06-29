Missouri Man Jailed for Life Over Death of Woman Who Was Caged and Dismembered

Timothy Norton plead guilty in Dallas County court to first-degree murder

By
Published on June 29, 2023 10:28AM EDT
Timothy Norton
Timothy Norton of Missouri, who was sentenced to life in prison. Photo:

Dallas County Sheriff's Office

A Missouri man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the first-degree murder of Cassidy Rainwater — a woman who was kept in a cage and dismembered in 2021.

A Dallas County court judge sentenced Timothy Norton on Tuesday after a plea agreement, which led to additional kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse charges being dropped, according to the Associated Press.

His sentencing follows that of James Phelps, who was also reportedly sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he entered an Alford plea, per the outlet. (An Alford plea is a type of plea agreement where a criminal defendant pleads guilty to an offense but also maintains their innocence, according to Cornell Law School.)

In September 2021, both men were accused of killing Rainwater after her remains were found at Phelps’ home. The men were arrested that month and murder charges were filed in November 2021, as well as charges of first-degree kidnapping, facilitating a felony, inflicting injury and terrorizing.

According to a 2021 statement from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, Norton allegedly "confessed to the murder of Cassidy Rainwater," who was reported missing on Aug. 25.

"Norton told FBI agents that Phelps had him come over while Cassidy was sleeping [on] the living room floor, so he had easy access to attack Cassidy," read the statement. "Norton stated, after entering the house, he held Cassidy's legs down while Phelps strangled her and placed a bag over her head."

Cassidy Rainwater
Cassidy Rainwater. Dallas County Sheriff's Office

After the 33-year-old woman was dead, "he and Phelps took a short break before carrying her body outside," the statement continued. "Norton stated that Phelps bound her to the gantry crane and Phelps began evisceration and dismemberment of Cassidy's body. Norton stated he helped Phelps carry Cassidy's body into the house and placed her into the bathtub."

That September, the FBI received an anonymous tip about photos that showed Rainwater "bound to a gantry crane, commonly used for deer processing, and her evisceration and dismemberment," as well as others of her partially clothed and confined to a cage.

Authorities eventually found human flesh inside a freezer at Phelps' home, marked with the date "7/24," as well as skeletal remains at an adjoining property, which "were confirmed by the crime lab to be Cassidy Rainwater."

After his sentencing, Norton told local outlet KY3 that he “deserve[s] to die, and I am ready for that,” 

He explained that things "just kind of happened" and "went sideways" as Phelps thought the victim had stolen from them.

”The next thing I know, he was choking her, and things were going sideways. If you looked into his eyes, that would have been the last thing you know I wanted to do was cross him at that point in time. I know he’s got a temper,” said Norton.

