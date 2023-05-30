Mo. Doctor Vanished Before ER Shift, Told Fiancée He’d See Her 'Later' on Morning He Disappeared

A Missouri doctor has vanished, leaving family members confused and concerned.

John Forsyth, 49, was last seen at about 7 a.m. local time on May 21, according to a missing persons report from the Cassville Police Department.

He did not report to work that evening at Mercy Hospital, and his car was later found at a park in the same town, the department said.

The "abandoned" vehicle was found "unlocked and contained his keys and wallet," read a post on a Facebook page dedicated to helping find the missing man, an ER doctor who's been a physician for the last two decades.

Inside the vehicle, police also found the man's cell phone, his brother said, according to The Daily Beast.

Although brother Richard Forsyth told NBC affiliate KYTV last week that “there are currently no facts to suggest foul play or abduction," he shared that his sibling’s disappearance “is beyond bizarre."

"He’s never missed a day of work in his life,” he added.

An investigation into the doctor's disappearance is ongoing, with officials previously saying there does not appear to be “any threat to the public.”

The Cassville Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Dr. John Forsyth. Facebook

John was texting with his fiancée around 7 a.m. on May 21 after finishing his morning shift at the hospital, his brother said, according to The Daily Beast. "He was texting her things like ‘Hey, my shift’s over’ and ‘I’ll see you a little bit later,’” he told the outlet.

Minutes later, John stopped responding and was “seen walking toward his RV," Richard said.

Police told NBC affiliate KYTV that the doctor stays at a trailer near the hospital when working.

Security footage showed John’s car pulling into the park’s parking lot a short time later, per The Daily Beast. Richard said police told him that a white SUV briefly parked near John’s Infiniti, and that about 10 to 15 minutes later, his brother got out of the car.

“And then [John] walks away,” Richard told the outlet, adding that his brother's vehicle was found “in a very hidden location, in a place where it seems like cars are not supposed to go.

Richard had recently seen John at a two-hour dinner following his engagement to his new finacée, whom he proposed to just days after his divorce was finalized, according to The Daily Beast. He said his brother seemed “really happy and excited” at the time.

“Nothing seemed weird,” Richard told the outlet, as his son added that his father was planning to visit him in Utah, and that he “seemed very excited."

His brother told The Daily Beast that John has been into cryptocurrency for more than a decade. "We've made some enemies," he told the outlet, before adding that did not seem to be at the forefront of the doctor's mind recently.





Richard said those searching for John have received “a number of extremely helpful tips," including possible sightings of his brother, according to KYTV.

“We love you and miss you,” Richard said in a message to his missing brother, per the outlet. “If you’re gone because of good reasons, we understand, but we want to see you soon.”

In a message shared on Monday, sister Tiffany Andelin Forsyth wrote that her brother has now been missing for [a] week.

"He's disappeared, seemingly into thin air," she added. "I'm so afraid he's just gone. Please don't let this be how this ends. The hole that will leave in my life will be empty forever. Please help us find him."