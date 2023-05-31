Missouri Doctor Who Vanished Before ER Shift Found Dead in Arkansas, Brother Says

A Missouri doctor who went missing before his hospital shift over a week ago has been found dead, according to his brother.

Dr. John Forsyth, 49, was last seen at about 7 a.m. local time on May 21, according to a missing persons report from the Cassville Police Department. His brother, Richard Forsyth, said he learned from police on Tuesday evening that his brother's body had been found in northwest Arkansas, according to the Associated Press, The Daily Beast and Fox News.

“My brother is dead. He’s been found,” he told The Daily Beast.

Cassville Police Department (CPD) Captain James Smith said the body was found in Benton County and will officially be identified after an autopsy is completed, per The Daily Beast, which also reported the doctor's body was found in a lake.

"We're in shock. I suspect foul play," Richard told Fox News.

Although additional information is not immediately known, police have previously said there were no signs of foul play, per the AP.

The CPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

John was reported missing after he failed to report to work at Mercy Hospital, according to the CPD’s missing person report. His car was later found abandoned at a nearby park.



"He’s never missed a day of work in his life,” Richard previously told NBC affiliate KYTV.



John was texting with his fiancée around 7 a.m. on May 21 after his shift at the hospital that morning, writing things like “Hey, my shift’s over” and “I’ll see you a little bit later,” his brother previously told The Daily Beast.



Security footage from the park showed John’s car pulling into the parking lot that Sunday, per the outlet. Richard said police told him that a white SUV briefly parked near John’s Infiniti, and that his brother got out of the car about 10 to 15 minutes later.

“And then [John] walks away,” Richard told the outlet, adding that his brother's vehicle was found “in a very hidden location, in a place where it seems like cars are not supposed to go."

Richard said “nothing seemed weird” before his brother’s disappearance, according to The Daily Beast. He also noted that he and his brother had a shared interest in cryptocurrency, and that they had “made some enemies” in the process.



However, Richard told FOX affiliate WDAF-TV that he did not believe John’s death was connected to cryptocurrency.



John had just gotten engaged before he vanished. Richard had recently seen his brother at a two-hour dinner following his engagement, and said that he seemed “really happy and excited” at the time, per The Daily Beast.

“I told him this is the happiest I’d seen him in a long time,” Richard told the AP. “His divorce was final May 11, and I think that gave him energy for the future.”

In an emotional message shared on social media Monday, sister Tiffany Andelin Forsyth wrote that her brother “disappeared, seemingly into thin air.”

“Please don't let this be how this ends,” she added. “The hole that will leave in my life will be empty forever.”