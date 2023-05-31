Missouri Doctor Who Vanished Before ER Shift Found Dead in Arkansas, Brother Says

John Forsyth, 49, was last seen at about 7 a.m. local time on May 21, according to police

By
Published on May 31, 2023 11:06 AM
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Dr. John Forsyth. Photo:

Facebook

A Missouri doctor who went missing before his hospital shift over a week ago has been found dead, according to his brother.

Dr. John Forsyth, 49, was last seen at about 7 a.m. local time on May 21, according to a missing persons report from the Cassville Police Department. His brother, Richard Forsyth, said he learned from police on Tuesday evening that his brother's body had been found in northwest Arkansas, according to the Associated Press, The Daily Beast and Fox News.

“My brother is dead. He’s been found,” he told The Daily Beast.

Cassville Police Department (CPD) Captain James Smith said the body was found in Benton County and will officially be identified after an autopsy is completed, per The Daily Beast, which also reported the doctor's body was found in a lake.

"We're in shock. I suspect foul play," Richard told Fox News.

Although additional information is not immediately known, police have previously said there were no signs of foul play, per the AP.

The CPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

John was reported missing after he failed to report to work at Mercy Hospital, according to the CPD’s missing person report. His car was later found abandoned at a nearby park.

"He’s never missed a day of work in his life,” Richard previously told NBC affiliate KYTV.

Dr. John Forsyth missing

Facebook

John was texting with his fiancée around 7 a.m. on May 21 after his shift at the hospital that morning, writing things like “Hey, my shift’s over” and “I’ll see you a little bit later,” his brother previously told The Daily Beast.

Security footage from the park showed John’s car pulling into the parking lot that Sunday, per the outlet. Richard said police told him that a white SUV briefly parked near John’s Infiniti, and that his brother got out of the car about 10 to 15 minutes later.

“And then [John] walks away,” Richard told the outlet, adding that his brother's vehicle was found “in a very hidden location, in a place where it seems like cars are not supposed to go."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Richard said “nothing seemed weird” before his brother’s disappearance, according to The Daily Beast. He also noted that he and his brother had a shared interest in cryptocurrency, and that they had “made some enemies” in the process.

However, Richard told FOX affiliate WDAF-TV that he did not believe John’s death was connected to cryptocurrency.

John had just gotten engaged before he vanished. Richard had recently seen his brother at a two-hour dinner following his engagement, and said that he seemed “really happy and excited” at the time, per The Daily Beast.

“I told him this is the happiest I’d seen him in a long time,” Richard told the AP. “His divorce was final May 11, and I think that gave him energy for the future.”

In an emotional message shared on social media Monday, sister Tiffany Andelin Forsyth wrote that her brother “disappeared, seemingly into thin air.” 

“Please don't let this be how this ends,” she added. “The hole that will leave in my life will be empty forever.”

Related Articles
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
2 Dead and 12 Injured as Car Collides with Van on Wisconsin Highway
Arby's fast food
Mom Who Died in Arby's Freezer 'Beat Her Hands Bloody Trying to Escape': Lawsuit
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Mo. Doctor Vanished Before ER Shift, Told Fiancée He’d See Her 'Later' on Morning He Disappeared
Ronnie Peale Jr.
Man, 35, Falls Overboard Ship on His 'First Cruise,' Fiancée Says amid Search for Missing Passenger
People view a six-story apartment building after it collapsed yesterday on May 29, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa
Iowa Woman, 52, Rescued from Partially Collapsed Apartment Building Hours Before Demolition
Diamond Silver Crown for Miss Pageant Beauty Contest
Husband Slams Down Crown of Brazil Beauty Pageant Winner After Wife Places Second
15-Year-Old Boy Drowns, 5 Others Rescued at Sandy Hook Beach in N.J.
15-Year-Old Boy Drowns, 5 Others Rescued at New Jersey Beach Over Memorial Day Weekend
Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster
Thousands Travel to See Remains of Exhumed Nun Whose Body Seemingly Hasn't Decayed Since Her 2019 Death
Marlee Jo and Dana Kate
Arkansas Pastor’s 2 Daughters Die After Train Crashes Into Family’s Truck: 'We Are Devastated'
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial apartment building collapse Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa.
Apartment Building Partially Collapses in Davenport, Iowa; Rescue Operations Remain Underway
Â judge ruling that aÂ Colorado student canât wear a sash with Mexican and US flag at graduation
Colo. Student Can’t Wear Sash with Mexican and U.S. Flag at High School Graduation, Judge Rules
Leap Ahead Daycare
Utah Toddler Hit in the Head by a Stray Bullet While Playing Outside at Daycare
U.S. Soldier, 20, Dead After Rollover Accident in Kuwait: 'There Are No Words'
U.S. Soldier, 20, Dead After Rollover Accident in Kuwait: 'There Are No Words'
Eric Adams
N.Y.C. Mayor Signs Ordinance Outlawing Discrimination Based on Body Size — Including Weight, Height
Claudette Powers
37 Years After Her Murder, Authorities Identify a Calif. Woman Slain in 1986
Hupp family tragedy Grandparents and Infant Girl Killed, 2 Boys Injured in South Dakota Home Explosion
Injured Boy Has ‘Looked Around’ Hospital After Baby Sibling, Grandparents Die in S.D. Explosion, Says Mom