Missing Woman's Nearly Decapitated Body Found in a Duffle Bag in Her Boyfriend's Apartment

The body of a Chicago woman who was last seen on June 2 was found in a duffle bag in her boyfriend’s apartment, nearly decapitated, authorities said.

Brittany Battaglia, 33, was stabbed repeatedly and so forcefully that her head was almost severed off, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Pekara said at a press conference Thursday, NBC Chicago reports.

Her boyfriend of more than a year, Genesis Silva, 34, a convicted felon and registered sex offender, was arrested and charged with concealing a homicide and obstructing a police officer in connection with her death, WGN9 reports.

He has not been charged with murder, but more charges may be coming, police said, NBC Chicago reports. On June 2 at about 6:30 p.m., Battaglia told her roommate she was going to her boyfriend’s nearby apartment in Logan Square and then to a party, Pekara said at the press conference.

When Battaglia failed to return home, her roommate tried to contact Battaglia’s brother, but was unable to reach him, WGN9 reports.

Her brother later learned that Battaglia never went to the party. On Sunday, he and Battaglia’s roommate reported her missing. Later that day, police, armed with a search warrant, went to Silva’s apartment where they allegedly found two machetes, Pakera said.

“During the search, the large duffle bag in the bedroom was searched,” Pekara said. “The victim’s body was found inside that bag."

"It was later determined by the medical examiner’s office that the victim had died from multiple sharp force wounds and her head was almost severed off,” he added.

They allegedly found a tarp, garbage bags, cleaning supplies and a note that read, “Can you ask average time until smell,” prosecutors said, CBS Chicago reports.

During a traffic stop, police searched Silva and allegedly found him carrying an ice pick and two pocket knives, ABC7 reports.

Detectives accompanied Silva back to his apartment and told him to stay outside of it because it was deemed a suspected crime scene, ABC7 reports. They took him into custody when he tried to enter the apartment through a back stairway, police said, according to the outlet.

Battaglia's roommate Quamieshia Greathouse told ABC7 that on Friday night, Battaglia told her she was going to Silva’s apartment to make him dinner.

Greathouse knew something was wrong when she didn’t hear from Battaglia, especially because she had plans to leave town, ABC7 reports.

"I specifically waited to see if she would come home and pack for her trip, because that's something she definitely wouldn't miss,” she told ABC7. “And, when I realized she was not going to make it in time for that flight. I knew immediately that something was horribly wrong. I've definitely warned her about this person, but Brittany's nature is to see the good in everybody."

Silva pleaded guilty to criminal sexual abuse stemming from a 2009 case and was sentenced to 2 years of probation, CBS Chicago reports.

He has been ordered held without bail in connection with Battaglia’s death. He is scheduled to return to court on June 20. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.