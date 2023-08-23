‘Missing’ Woman Margaret Sweeney Charged With Falsely Reporting Her Own Murder

Police Chief Devin Holland revealed "domestic issues with the boyfriend" could be behind the alleged hoax

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 12:59AM EDT
Missing woman Margaret Sweeney charged for falsely reporting own murder: cops
Missing woman Margaret Sweeney charged for falsely reporting own murder. Photo:

Franklin Police Department

A North Carolina woman who was recently reported missing is now facing charges surrounding her disappearance. 

On Friday, the Franklin Police Department shared a Facebook post stating that Margaret Frances "Maggie" Elizabeth Sweeney was listed as a missing person. By Monday, the woman was not only found but arrested. 

According to an update by the department, the 37-year-old is facing several offenses, including causing false report to a police station, false report of death or serious injury by telephonic communication, and obstructing law enforcement officers.

The Franklin Police Department revealed that officers immediately began searching for the North Carolina resident after a report "which alluded that Sweeney was endangered or deceased.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The following day, Sweeney was discovered to be safe. Though the woman was found unharmed, the investigation into what caused the missing person's report to be filed continued. According to the Franklin Police Department, Sweeney allegedly "made anonymous third-party false reports to a friend and the Department of Social Services that she had been murdered.” 

The police department continued: “Sweeney's actions caused our department, as well as other departments, many hours of work which could have been spent on other matters. Family, friends, and the community as a whole were also very concerned and worried about Sweeney's welfare.”

On Tuesday, local NBC affiliate WYFF-4 shared that Sweeney was found Saturday in a neighboring town not far from where she was reported missing. 

Missing woman Margaret Sweeney charged for falsely reporting own murder: cops
Missing woman Margaret Sweeney charged for falsely reporting own murder.

Franklin Police Department

“Everything at the moment seemed legitimate” at first, Franklin Police Chief Devin Holland told WLOS in Asheville, North Carolina. After a deputy located Sweeney by pinging her phone, she reportedly told him she was unaware that people were looking for her. Authorities reportedly found those claims to be untrue. Holland added that he is unsure what caused her to allegedly say she was in danger, but that “it does appear there was some domestic issues with the boyfriend.”

The Franklin Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

It's unclear if Sweeney has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.

Sweeney's case comes almost one month after Carlee Russell made headlines for allegedly staging her own abduction, only to return to her parent’s home shortly after. The 25-year-old Alabama nursing student became the focus of a nationwide search after she reportedly stopped her car on the side of the road one night after reportedly seeing a toddler walking on the road alone. While on the phone, the person on the other line reportedly heard Russell scream before the call dropped. 

Her mother, Talitha Russell-Robinson, spoke with AL.com, saying that after the cry for help, “All you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate.” Russell reappeared two nights later and police announced they were “unable to verify” her kidnapping claims.

At a press conference following her return, Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis said, “There are many questions left to be answered. Only Carlee can provide those answers.” 

“I do think it’s highly unusual that the day someone gets kidnapped, seven or eight hours before that they were searching the movie Taken about an abduction,” Derzis said of Russell’s case. 

Russell later admitted the kidnapping was a hoax and was charged with false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident, both misdemeanors. "We have no idea where Carlee Russell was for 49 hours,” Derzis said at the time of her brief disappearance. 

Many hoped that Russell’s case would not deter the masses from taking abductions seriously. Zach Sommers, a criminologist and attorney, spoke to PEOPLE following the high-profile incident. “The vast majority of missing persons cases that get reported to police are not hoaxes,” he said in July.

Related Articles
Bianca and Larry Rudolph
Attorney of Former Mistress of Convicted Killer Larry Rudolph Calls His Life Sentence 'Excessive' (Exclusive)
Marcus Lofton, shot and killed wife Alicia Lofton
Michigan Man Charged with Allegedly Shooting and Killing His Wife One Day After She Filed for Divorce
5-year-old Galilea Samaniego, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico
4 Teenagers Charged in Drive-By Shooting that Killed Girl, 5, While She Slept in Trailer
Roberto Carlos Olmeda Cuellar, Uriel Galvan Gonzalez, Diego Alberto Lara Santoyo
5 Young Men Were Kidnapped in Mexico — And a Disturbing Video May Show One Being Forced to Kill His Friends
Larry Rudolph
Wealthy Dentist Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Wife During Hunting Trip in Zambia
Woman Who Reportedly Faked Her Death Found Alive
Woman Who Reportedly Faked Her Death Found Alive Behind False Wall in Colorado Home
Daniela Rendon instagram wire fraud miami real estate broker 08 22 23
Miami Real Estate Broker Who Misused $381K in COVID-19 Relief Funds Sentenced to 3.5 Years
Judge Hatchett at center of groping case will address sheriff's guilty plea
Georgia Sheriff Immediately Resigns After Pleading Guilty to Groping Judge Hatchett
Man Who Reported Woman Missing Arrested After He Allegedly Confesses to Killing Her, Dumping Remains
Man Who Reported Roommate Missing Is Arrested After He Allegedly Confesses to Killing Her
Donald Trump
Donald Trump's Bond Set at $200K by Georgia Judge — Here Are the Conditions
Man Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Connection with 32-Year-Old Murder of Patricia Moreno in Malden
Man Convicted in 1991 Cold Case Murder of Girl, 17, Found Shot on Fire Escape
Police Looking for Yohanes Kidane, a 22-Year-Old Netflix Employee Who Went Missing After Riding In an Uber;
Netflix Engineer Who Was Last Seen Getting in an Uber Goes Missing 2 Weeks After Moving to California
A screenshot from footage of Lucy Letby's first arrest at her home in Chester on 3 July 2018.
Families of Lucy Letby's Victims Speak Out After Her Sentencing: 'There Is no Forgiving'
Mark Meadows
Mark Meadows Asks Court to Dismiss Election Interference Charges, Arguing He Was Fulfilling Demands of His Job
Billboard of girls killed in the yogurt shop
More than 30 Years Later: Inside the Unsolved Yogurt Shop Murders of 4 Teens
Barrier at a car park
United Airlines Pilot Charged Over Ax Attack on Parking Lot Barrier: ‘He Just Hit His Breaking Point’