Wis. Teen Who Disappeared in June May Have Searched Web About 'Traveling Out of State': Police

Police are sharing an update about the 13-year-old Wisconsin boy who went missing nearly two months ago.

James Yoblonski was reported missing on the morning of June 12 after his father noticed a family vehicle had disappeared, according to a previous press release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

In their most recent update, published Thursday, Meister said investigators with the sheriff’s office had “conducted searches on several electronic devices believed to have been in” the teenager’s possession.

A pair of searches about “traveling out of state” were conducted on the devices’ web browsers in early 2023, Meister added. Other internet searches involving “physical locations inside the State of Wisconsin” were also found on the devices.

According to the sheriff, one device belonged to James' family, while the other was given to the teen by the Baraboo School District.

"Investigators have followed up with each of these browser searches including physical searches of several areas," Meister wrote, noting that "these follow ups have not produced any evidence that James was ever physically present at these locations after his disappearance."

James’ family was "made aware of these search locations" and has cooperated with authorities, Meister added.

The investigation is ongoing and the FBI are now assisting, according to the SCSO.



Investigators have also been conducting lie detector tests with members of the boy's family, according to the Associated Press.

Bill Yoblonski, James’ father, said he passed a polygraph test conducted by the SCSO on Thursday, per ABC affiliate WKOW. The outlet reported a detective on the case confirmed the result with them.



"I had nothing to do with my son's disappearance," he told the outlet.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sauk County Lieutenant Steven Schram previously said both family and authorities believe James could be living “off the grid,” according to The Wisconsin State Journal.

At one point during the search, deputies found “property belonging to James” at what the sheriff described as “a makeshift campsite.” Crews have located at least two different campsites that may have been set up by James, according to WKOW reported in June.

The family has offered a $10,000 reward for any information, per the AP.

As for any message he had for his son, Bill told WKOK that he would want him to know "we love him."

"We want him home and he's not in trouble," he added.

