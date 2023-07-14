Wisconsin Boy, 13, Who Disappeared 1 Month Ago May Be Attempting to Live ‘Off the Grid’: Police

James Yoblonski, 13, was reported missing on June 12, according to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister

By
Published on July 14, 2023 01:51PM EDT
Missing 13-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy May Be Living as Survivalist, Police Say
James Yoblonski. Photo:

Sauk County Sheriff's Office

Police in Wisconsin say a teenage boy may be living in the wilderness as a survivalist after disappearing from his family’s home last month.

James Yoblonski, 13, was reported missing on the morning of June 12, according to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister. 

Family and authorities believe James may be living “off the grid,”said Sauk County Lieutenant Steven Schram, according to The Wisconsin State Journal.

The teen’s father told police that his son “had taken a family vehicle,” which was found by a deputy about an hour after the report was made, the sheriff said. James may also have taken a firearm with him, per the Journal’s report.

"He's a smart kid," James' father Bill Yoblonski told ABC affiliate WKOW. "This is uncalled for, to do something like this and not to talk to anybody about it."

Much of the search has been focused on the area west of Devil's Lake State Park near U.S. Highway 12, according to the Journal.

Crews began searching an area near U.S. Highway 12 and the Sauk Hill after authorities pinged James’ cell phone, Meister said. But the teen still has yet to be found.

During the search, deputies found “property belonging to James” at what the sheriff described as “a makeshift campsite.” Crews have located at least two different campsites that may have been set up by James, according to WKOW. 

Authorities believe James “is acting with intention,” Schram said, per the Journal. They also believe James had “two woodland survival manuals” in his possession when he disappeared.

James' father told WKOW that he also bought his son “some off-grid books,” one of which he seemingly took when he disappeared from his Reedsburg home.

"I hope he knows that we love him and we just want him home and safe," he added. "He's not in trouble, I just want him home."

Authorities are exploring “all avenues” as the search continues for James, according to a second statement from Meister, released July 7.

Anyone with information about James’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at (608) 356-4895.

