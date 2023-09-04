Missing Swimmer's Body Recovered After Massive Overnight Search on Delaware Beach

A Maryland man has died after he disappeared in the water off Rehoboth Beach on Sunday, authorities said.

The body of Richard Boateng, 31, of Savage, Maryland, washed ashore just north of Rehoboth Beach at North Shores Beach on Monday morning, according to the Delaware News Journal.

Boateng was last seen in the surf off Rehoboth Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. local time the day before, according to a news release from the Rehoboth Beach Police Department obtained by the outlet.

A representative with the Rehoboth Beach Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.



Lifeguards who had just gone off-duty began a line search in the water after several 911 calls were placed, the Delaware News Journal reported.

A multi-agency effort including the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Delaware State Police Aviation Unit, DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife and the Rehoboth Beach Police Department aided in the search and rescue efforts late Sunday, according to Fox affiliate WTTG-TV.

According to WTTG-TV, paramedics identified the body as Boateng's and pronounced him dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected.

Rip-current warnings have been in place throughout the Labor Day weekend in the mid-Atlantic due to Tropical Storm Idalia causing high surf, the Journal reported.

"Think twice before you go in the water this weekend, whether surfing, kiteboarding or boating, and if you do, monitor trusted weather sources, know your limits, and plan for emergencies," Capt. Jennifer Stockwell, commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia, told the newspaper.

