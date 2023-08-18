St. Louis Zoo Finds Missing Pet Cat Near Antelope Exhibit and Reunites Feline with Her Owner

Saint Louis Zoo employees and Bea the cat's owner worked together to rescue the pet after spotting the feline on the roof of the zoo's antelope enclosure

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 05:19PM EDT
Saint Louis Zoo-Cat found on roof
Photo:

Getty

A pet cat that went missing near the Saint Louis Zoo has been reunited with her owner after zoo employees found the feline on top of the park's antelope house.

Anderson Spencer told KSDK that he and his friend were harness-training his cat Bea during a walk near the zoo’s south entrance in late July when something spooked the cat, and she ran off toward the zoo. 

Spencer and his friend were unable to catch up with Bea, and the incident left her owner heartbroken. 

“I felt an immense amount of guilt for putting her in a situation where she would be scared enough to run away from me," Spencer recalled to the news outlet.

After contacting the zoo, Spencer searched Forest Park, where the attraction is located, and left food out for Bea to lure her home.

Spencer later told KSDK that he received a phone call on Aug. 3 from the zoo, telling him that zoo employees had spotted Bea but could not retrieve the feline before she disappeared again.

The following day, Spencer returned to the zoo and was met with a surprise. 

"She was on the roof of the antelope enclosure," he told the news outlet. "She had traveled halfway across the zoo from where she was initially lost."

Spencer and a zoo employee retrieved Bea from the antelope enclosure's roof, which took about 15 minutes. 

"Once we spotted it, our staff worked with the owner to safely collect it. We're so happy for the two to be reunited!" the Saint Louis Zoo shared in a statement to PEOPLE.

The cat owner also shared the good news in a Facebook post accompanied by an adorable closeup pic of Bea on the day of her discovery.   

"BEA HAS BEEN FOUND!!!" wrote Spencer. "She was at the zoo on the roof of the antelope enclosure! A HUGE thank you to the stl zoo for helping me get her back. We wouldn't have been able to be reunited without them. Words cannot express the amount of joy I am feeling at this moment."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Facebook users naturally reacted positively to Spencer's post and Bea's return, with one commenter saying: "She was channeling her inner 'big cat.' So glad she's home safe."

Another user wrote: "Unbelievable!! Would love to know her travel itinerary, as would so many...Bea, spill the beans."

Related Articles
mysterious animal spotted on camera in Texas
Texas Woman Asks For Public's Help Identifying Mysterious Animal Caught on Camera Near Her Home
dog actors in strays
How 'Strays' Found its Hilarious Canine Stars and Trained the Dogs for the R-Rated Comedy (Exclusive)
Cassandra Flores
Okla. Man Kills 3 Kids and Wife Before Turning Gun on Himself 'Nobody Seems to Have Seen It Coming'
Mountain lion and dog chasing each other
California Dog Spotted 'Playing' and Chasing Mountain Lion in Owner's Yard — Watch!
Katie Hoedt California TV Producer, 23, Dies After Falling 30 Feet from Rope Swing into Lake
Calif. TV Producer, 23, Dead After Falling 30 Feet from Rope Swing into Lake: 'It's Just Devastating'
Nicole Kidman attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards; Nicole Kidman Posts Adorable Photos of Pet Poodle 'Driving' Her Car
Nicole Kidman Shares Adorable Snap of Pet Poodle Julian Behind the Wheel of a Car — See the Photo!
Iowa Man Charged with Murder Months After Missing Girlfriend Found Dead in Ditch
Iowa Man Charged with Murder Months After Missing Girlfriend Found Dead in Ditch
Pet comedy awards
Cats & Dogs Gone Wild! See the Hilarious Winners of the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards
Spencer Moen, N.D. Man Told Police Wife Died After She 'Face Planted' on Stairs. Now He's Charged with Murder
N.D. Man Told Police Wife Died After She 'Face Planted' on Stairs. Now He's Charged with Murder
Additonal Fruit Punch dog photos
Underweight Dog Left at Texas Rescue with Note Saying She 'Deserves a Better Life' Is on the Mend
Kitten in storm drain
Firefighters Enjoy Heartwarming Reunion with Tiny Kitten They Rescued from Storm Drain
Maui Humane Society Rocky Dog Rescue Hawaii Fire 081323
Dog Burned in Maui Wildfires Is Reunited with Owners After Running Away from Flames
Missing cat found by Southwest employees
Southwest Employees Help Lost Cat Who Escaped Carrier at Denver Airport Reunite with Her Owner
Creep on the Food at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, from Last of Us Ravioli to Bloody Snowballs
The Best Food at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights— from 'Last of Us' Mushroom Ravioli to 'Chucky' Fried Chicken
Dog Who Survived Gunshot Finds Home
Rescue German Shepherd Who Survived Gunshot Wound to the Head Finds a New Home in Kentucky
Harrison Fordattends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 26, 2023 in London, England; Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, snake named for Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford Inspires Name for Newly Discovered Snake Species