Ohio State Grad Student, 25, Who Went Missing in June Found Dead in Quarry

Amina Alhaj-Omar, 25, had been the subject of a search for nearly three weeks after one of her sisters reported her missing on June 10

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 12:07PM EDT
Amina Alhaj-Omar, Body of Ohio State Grad Student Amina Alhaj-Omar Found in Quarry
Photo:

Ohio Attorney General

The body of a missing Ohio State University graduate student has been found in a quarry, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Amina Alhaj-Omar, 25, had been the subject of a search for nearly three weeks, beginning shortly after one of her sisters reported her missing on June 10, according to NBC Columbus affiliate WCMH-TV.

Her body was found July 12, Columbus Division of Police told the station. Authorities have not yet said how she died. 

A representative for the police department did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for additional details.

Two days after Alhaj-Omar was reported missing, police found her car on Interstate 270 between I-71 and U.S. 23 in south Columbus, CBS affiliate WBNS-TV reported. The vehicle had seemingly been involved in a minor accident, according to the station.

Later that day, police obtained surveillance video from a BP gas station nearby, which showed Alhaj-Omar inside the store at approximately 3:55 a.m. on June 10, carrying two knives.

A worker at a quarry nearby called police later that morning to report that a woman later determined to be Alhaj-Omar was trespassing, but by the time authorities arrived, she had left the area, per WBNS.

By June 29, police called off the extensive search for the student, the station reported.

In an obituary for the woman, who would have turned 26 late last month, her family mourned the loss of the young social work graduate student.

"We are devastated by our immense loss, but we also thank God every single day for blessing us with the privilege of knowing and loving her beautiful soul for the last twenty-five years," the obituary read.

Officials at Ohio State University also released a statement regarding her death, WBNS reported.

“The Ohio State University extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Amina Alhaj-Omar,” the statement reads. “This is a tragedy for the university community. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time.”

