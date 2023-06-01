Mo. Doctor Who Vanished Before ER Shift Died from Apparent Gunshot Wound

A devoted Missouri doctor who mysteriously vanished more than a week ago died from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities confirm.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Dr. John Forsyth, 49, was discovered by a kayaker in a northwest Arkansas lake on Tuesday, nine days after he was reported missing.

"We're devastated," the doctor’s brother, Richard Forsyth, told Fox News Digital Wednesday.

"There's no way he killed himself," Richard added. "Many times, he mentioned he might be in danger."

Forsyth was previously a victim of kidnapping in February 2022, Richard said. However, no police report was filed.

"It was cold. He was zip-tied. He was made to feel very unsafe and taken on a car ride with some people to a bridge and was threatened," Richard told the outlet.

Richard did not speculate who he believed would be motivated to kill his brother.



Although Forsyth finalized his divorce from his wife on May 11, the pair were said to have a civil relationship, the outlet reports.

Forsyth, a recently engaged father of eight who dabbled in cryptocurrency, was reported missing May 21 after he failed to report to work at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, Mo., according to police. His car was later found abandoned at a nearby aquatic park.

"He’s never missed a day of work in his life,” Richard previously told NBC affiliate KYTV.

Forsyth was texting with his fiancée around 7 a.m. that morning after his shift at the hospital, writing things like, “Hey, my shift’s over” and “I’ll see you a little bit later,” Richard said, per The Daily Beast.

The lake where Forsyth’s body was discovered is about 30 miles away from where his car, along with his wallet, two phones and laptop were discovered, according to the Associated Press.

The death investigation remains ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, say authorities.

