Missing Minnesota Woman Is Found Dismembered, Boyfriend Charged with Murder

Joseph Jorgenson faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death and dismemberment of his girlfriend, Manijeh "Mani" Starren

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 04:02PM EDT
Maplewood man charged with murder in what prosecutor calls 'horrific case'. Prosecutors believe Joseph Steven Jorgenson
Photo:

Saint Paul Police Department 

A missing Minnesota woman’s remains were found in a storage unit, and her boyfriend has been accused of killing and dismembering her.

Joseph Steven Jorgenson faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of his girlfriend, Manijeh "Mani" Starren, KARE, KSTP and the Pioneer Press report.

Starren, 34, was reported missing in June after her family said they had not spoken with the St. Paul resident since April 21.

According to police, security video taken near Starren’s home on April 21 showed her running from her apartment as Jorgenson, 40, chased after her before police say he grabbed her and pushed her back inside, KARE 11 reports.

Police say there is no footage showing Starren leaving her apartment again.

Jorgenson, however, was allegedly captured in surveillance footage coming and going from Starren’s home frequently in the week following the April 21 incident, per KARE 11. According to prosecutors, he entered her apartment 28 different times during this period.

Footage obtained by KARE 11 allegedly shows the Maplewood man carrying duffle bags and a suitcase from the apartment and placing them in a pickup truck belonging to his roommate on April 28. After loading the luggage into the truck, Jorgenson allegedly got in the passenger seat and the vehicle drove away.

Investigators also allegedly have evidence that Jorgenson used Starren’s bank card to buy a large amount of cleaning supplies — including a cleaning bucket, plastic wrap, garbage bags, latex gloves and disinfectant wipes — from a dollar store, according to KSTP.

Data from Jorgenson's Google account allegedly revealed searches for information related to clearing cookies from phones, missing person reports and “lime for soil,” KARE 11 reported. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the fruit can be used to accelerate and reduce the smell of decomposition.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

When police attempted to serve search warrants for Jorgenson's apartment on June 26, police say Maplewood man barricaded himself inside his bedroom, started a fire and charged out while threatening to shoot officers, KARE 11 reported. He also attempted to disarm one officer, grabbing for his AR-15 automatic rifle, police say.

The SWAT team was ultimately able to detain Jorgenson and arrest him, according to the outlet. Now, in addition to second-degree murder, Jorgenson also faces charges of arson and trying to disarm a peace officer.

It's not immediately clear if he has entered pleas or retained an attorney.

After obtaining a search warrant for a storage unit rented in Woodbury, Minn., in Jorgenson’s roommate’s name, investigators entered the unit using a key found in his apartment, per KARE 11.

In the unit, police found two coolers and a duffle bag, both of which allegedly contained human remains that have now been confirmed to be Starren’s, the outlet reported.

In a press conference, Sergeant Mike Ernster, a public information officer for the St. Paul Police Department, said, “We also cannot fathom the pain [Starren’s] family is feeling at this point, but we do hope that this investigation's result will bring them some level of solace.”

Related Articles
Lewis Spivey (Cleburne County Jail)
Man Gets Out of Prison, Then Allegedly Confesses to 2002 Killing of Ala. Mom and Her 6-Year-Old Son
Donald Michael SANTINI
‘America’s Most Wanted’ Suspect Who Spent Nearly 4 Decades on the Run Is Arrested on Murder Charge
Lily Silva-Lopez, Obituary Photo
Colorado 16-Year-Old Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend in Front of Her Younger Brother
Golden Ears Provincial Park, near Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Missing Canadian Teen Walks Out of Wilderness After Getting Lost for 2 Days
Anne Jordan Charged with Six Counts of Child Neglect.
3-Month-Old Baby Found Dead at In-Home Daycare, 6 Others Allegedly Left Alone, as Owner Is Charged
Two kids rewarded by police for saving a drowning kid
7-Year-Old Saved from Drowning by 2 Young Boys, 12 and 8, in Michigan: ‘They’re My Heroes'
A general view of the Chicago Street Course
NASCAR Pit Crew Provides Aid After Spotting a Fender Bender in Chicago
Tyler Perry Vows To Help 93-Year-Old Stay In Home After Developers Sue Her
Tyler Perry Vows to Help 93-Year-Old Woman Stay in Her Home After Developers Try to Force Her Out
Millenium Park, Chicago on June 30, 2023
Contractor Dies While Setting Up for NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend
Amber Waterman, Ashley Bush, Jamie Waterman
Woman Accused of Killing Mom-to-Be Because She Wanted Baby Is Now Charged in Fetus' Death
missing stoughton woman
Police Concerned About ‘Health and Wellbeing’ of Missing Mass. Woman Last Seen Near Local Pond
Mason Ramsey Talks Getting His Yodel Back, Toasting Grandparents On Comeback Single 'Reasons to Come Home'
Mason Ramsey Talks Getting His Yodel Back, 'Emotional' Comeback Single 'Reasons to Come Home' (Exclusive)
St Liborious St louis fire
Historic Missouri Church-Turned-Skate Park Burns Down in St. Louis: 'This Is Not the End'
Juan Carlos Mata, returned this morning and ultimately took his own life. Mata was the suspect in the homicide of Lesley Reyes
'Obsessed' Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Returns to Crime Scene Days Later and Dies by Suicide in Front of Cops
Barack Obama Michelle Obama
Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested After Allegedly Charging Toward the Obamas' D.C. Home with Weapons: Report
Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright, missing person
Ala. Woman Vanished Nearly 2 Years Ago — Now a Woman Is Accused of Pushing Her Off Cliff