Mass. Woman Who Was Missing For a Week Found Alive After Getting Stuck in Mud At Local State Park

A Massachusetts woman reported missing a week ago was found alive after hikers discovered her stuck in mud at a state park on Monday.

Emma Tetewsky went missing near a local pond in southeast Massachusetts.

On Monday evening, the Stoughton Police Department provided a Facebook update detailing that Tetewsky, 31, was discovered by hikers passing through Borderland State Park.

Unable to assist her themselves as she was stuck in the mud for several days, the hikers alerted Easton Police, where authorities used ATVs to pull her out.

According to the statement, “Emma was conscious and alert and she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for observation.”

Tetewsky was last seen by Stoughton residents on June 26 in the area of Lakewood Drive and Pinewood Pond, also known as Harrison’s Pond, according to a press release from the Stoughton Police Department.

Family last saw Tetewsky near their residence in Stoughton on June 25 and reported her missing the following day, the department added.

Police did not believe Tetewsky’s disappearance was suspicious but were “concerned for her health and wellbeing” given that “she may not have eaten or drank any water," Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara told FOX affiliate WFXT.

“She is known to go for walks frequently, she is without a cell phone, and she doesn’t have any money at this time,” McNamara said, per WFXT.

McNamara said crews used dogs and foot patrols to search the wooded areas abutting Pinewood Pond in the days since Tetewsky was reported missing. Sonar, helicopters and drones were also utilized as part of the search, she added.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



“There were so many agencies involved in the search for Emma over the last week. We thank everyone involved,” the Stoughton Police Department said in a statement. “The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely. She could not have been located without the public’s help.”

