Missing Hiker, 78, Who Was Separated from Group in California Gets Rescued After Nearly 48 Hours

A hiker was found in "good condition" after being missing for nearly two days in the California wilderness, authorities said.

A search and rescue team found Balaji Keshava, 78, on Grouse Mountain in the Chumash Wilderness area of Ventura County around 11 a.m. local time on Monday, almost 48 hours after he became separated from a hiking group, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Keshava was airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where he was reported to be in fair condition, according to local NPR affiliate KCLU-FM.

First responders were able to determine Keshava’s location from a 911 call he had placed on Saturday, according to the VCSO.

The experienced hiker told a dispatcher at the time that he was in "good condition" and that he had food and water, the Sierra Sun Times reported.

However, it took more than a full day for search and rescue team members to find the man, as about 35 rescuers traveled the "unforgiving terrain" at about 8,000 feet with the help of two Ventura County Aviation Unit helicopters, per officials.

By late Monday morning, the search teams' diligence had paid off, and Keshava was discovered after a member of the search and rescue team spotted the 78-year-old on a south-facing aspect of Grouse Mountain.

"It is really dense as far as the trees," Sheriff's Capt. Greg Gibson told the Ventura County Star. "It is difficult to try and find somebody."

In their statement, officials went on to share a few points on hiking safety.

"As a reminder, if you do find yourself in a situation where you are hiking and become lost, call 911 immediately and stay where you are," they wrote. "This will help searchers locate you. Do not move unless the location becomes unsafe."

"If your cell phone battery is running low, close or try to avoid using apps that utilize GPS. They often use a significant amount of battery power. Avoid using your cell phone as a primary source of lighting if its dark," the shared. "Remember to let others know where you plan on hiking and when to expect your return. Be aware of the weather, take plenty of water, and an external power bank for your cell phone. Being prepared and having a few simple essentials could save your life."