Missing Girl Whose Sister Thought Was 'Eaten by Wolves' Was Allegedly Locked in Cell Under Stairs: Docs

More than two years after a 5-year-old girl from Washington State went missing, newly released court documents detail the alleged abuse she and her siblings endured at the hands of her biological mother prior to her disappearance.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office sought records from the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) pertaining to the home lives of Oakley Carlson and her two siblings in the hopes of obtaining information that might help recover the girl, according to the court filing published on Aug. 1.

The filing was first obtained by KING5 News, Fox 13 Seattle, and Law & Crime.

Oakley was last seen alive in February 2021, and investigators have named her parents, Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, as suspects in her disappearance. Neither has been charged in connection with Oakley's disappearance.

In the documents reviewed by PEOPLE, investigators allege that since 2013, the DCYF has received “11 intakes regarding the family, eight of which have been screened in for allegations of domestic violence, physical abuse, parental drug use, and medical neglect.”

According to the documents, one of Oakley's two siblings claimed Oakley was kept in a locked "cell" underneath the stairs. A different sibling alleged the children were being physically abused by their mother.

The mother opposed the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office motions, arguing that the sheriff’s office did not have standing to access the juvenile court records and questioned how it would help in finding Oakley, the documents state. Ultimately, an appeals court ruled the sheriff’s office did nothing wrong in requesting the documents.

PEOPLE confirmed that Oakley was reported missing by a "concerned citizen" in December 2021. The court documents allege that when a school staff member visited the home asking about Oakley’s whereabouts and finding no sign of her, one of the girl’s siblings replied, "There is no Oakley."

After conducting a welfare check at their Oakville home, the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office arrested Oakley's parents, Bowers and Carlson.

Authorities have claimed the parents could not account for Oakley's whereabouts and also could not provide any reasonable explanation for where she might be. Deputies placed Oakley’s other siblings in protective custody, the new documents state.

According to court documents obtained by KCPQ in 2021, Oakley’s sister allegedly told detectives "her mother, Jordan, had told her not to talk about Oakley" and that "she had gone out into the woods and had been eaten by wolves.”

Deputies initially took Oakley’s parents into custody on obstruction charges after they allegedly refused to cooperate with investigators, PEOPLE reported. The pair were later charged with second-degree abandonment in connection to an alleged incident involving their other children.

However, those charges were eventually dropped, and both Bowers and Carlson were convicted in 2022 of two counts of child endangerment with a controlled substance for child abuse unrelated to Oakley’s disappearance, KATU reports.

According to The News Tribune, Bowers was ordered to spend 20 months in prison due to her criminal history, while Carlson was sentenced to one year in prison. It’s unclear if Carlson has been released from custody since his sentencing in March 2022.

Shortly after Bowers’ release in January, she was arrested on identity theft charges in a separate case, according to KATU. She will spend 43 months in prison.

Meanwhile, no charges have been filed in connection with Oakley’s disappearance and suspected homicide.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office has since offered a reward of $85,000 for information leading to Oakley’s whereabouts. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (360)-964-1729.



