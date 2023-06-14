Missing Chef Alive and Well After Family Believed His Body Had Been Found: ‘I Just Needed Time’

A New Orleans chef who was missing for two weeks was found alive Monday after his family thought he had been found dead in a different part of the city, according to multiple reports.

The New Orleans Police Department said 47-year-old Demietriek Scott was first reported missing on June 10, according to ABC affiliate WGNO and FOX affiliate WVUE.

The person who filed the report told police that it had been two weeks since they last saw or spoke to Scott, who works as a chef and owns a food truck, per the reports.

On Monday, reports surfaced that Scott’s body had been located under a bridge in the Desire neighborhood, according to NOLA.com and CBS affiliate WWL-TV.

But Scott reappeared — alive — that same day. He told WGNO that he had been in New Orleans the whole time, but was focusing on his mental health.

"Life kicked in, life caved in," Scott told WWL-TV. "I just needed time for me to sit around and think."



Family members had not been in contact with Scott since May 31, according to WWL-TV. They said Scott had left his food trailer unattended for several days, and was absent from Zydeco Fest, where he was expected to work as a vendor.

On Monday, police informed Scott’s family that a body was found in the Desire neighborhood, and that it might belong to Scott, according to WVUE.

At about 4 p.m. that same day, Scott appeared outside a family member’s home as journalists prepared to report on his death, according to the outlet.

“I just needed a moment, you know what I mean?” the chef told WGNO. “I work hard, I work almost 24 hours a day, so many days consecutively. I just got overwhelmed with just life and business and everything.”

Scott said that he “didn’t know” that he had been reported missing, as well. “I just needed to get away from everything and just stay in [for] a little while,” he told WVUE.

"Tears were shed," Rayshone Emmanuel told WWL-TV about seeing his cousin alive. "They were tears of joy. A load has been lifted. I can breathe again."

Scott thanked those who showed support and helped look for him while he was considered a missing person, per the report.

"I appreciate the love,” he told WWL-TV. “I appreciate the thoughts and prayers. I didn't think you all cared that much — just being real."

The body found in the Desire neighborhood has not been identified, and the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the individual’s identity and cause of death, according to NOLA.com.

