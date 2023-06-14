Missing Woman Found Dead After 'Unfortunate Hiking Accident' in Canada: 'Our Beautiful Baby Girl'

An Australian hiker has been found dead after she disappeared while climbing in Canadian bear country.

Julia-Mary “JM” Lane, 24, of Brisbane, was on a road trip in British Columbia when she vanished, according to Australia’s ABC News and The Guardian.

In a Facebook post, housemate Janet Hamilton said she had not seen her since she went for a hike on Saturday. She said family had not spoken with Lane since Saturday morning, either.

Officers located the woman’s car “parked near Bear Lake” shortly after her disappearance was reported on Sunday, according to a statement from the Kimberley Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). “Unfortunately, searchers found the woman, deceased,” they said.

RCMP Corporal John Tent told The Kimberley Bulletin that “two hikers had located” the woman’s body while search crews ascended the mountain.

The victim’s death appears to be accidental, RCMP Corporal James Grandy told The Guardian. “All evidence of the scene shows she accidentally maybe lost her footing,” he added.

"We have lost our beautiful baby girl … in an unfortunate hiking accident,” her family said in a statement shared on social media.

Separately, Hamilton thanked those who offered “help and support” during the two-day search for Lane, whom she called “a truly beautiful soul.”



Lane had been living in Canada since early January, according to ABC News and The Guardian.

The Queensland woman had gone for a hike on the Bear Lake Trail near Kimberly the day she disappeared, according to News.com.au.



Her mother, Rosalind Lane, told ABC News that she learned about her daughter’s disappearance early Monday morning. She said loved ones grew concerned after JM stopped responding to messages and phone calls, which her mom said was "very out of character.”

"She's very well-traveled, she's fit, she's capable,” Rosalind explained. “The worry is there's unstable ground and she's had a fall and there's bears around.”

Father Julian Lane was the last person to speak with her on Saturday, according to ABC News. The young woman was waiting to start a new finance job in Canada before she died.



“It’s a very sad situation and the RCMP send out their condolences to the family,” Tent told the Bulletin.



The BC Coroner Service is investigating, according to the Kimberly RCMP.