Mystery Surrounds Killing of Ala. Mom Found Burning in Woods, Possibly After Facebook Marketplace Meetup

The search for a missing Alabama mom of two has become a homicide investigation after authorities recovered her burning body in a wooded area in Birmingham.

First responders called to the scene Thursday “extinguished the flames and observed visible signs of trauma” to a woman later identified as Jermiera Ivory Fowler, 31, Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald said.

Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates said Fowler, 31, sustained a gunshot wound prior to being set on fire.

According to police, Fowler was first reported missing Wednesday.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



Although police initially stated she disappeared following a possible meetup with a person to complete a Facebook Marketplace transaction, they later said they could not confirm the meeting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Birmingham police at 205-254-1764.