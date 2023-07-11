Missing Ala. Infant Found After Dad's Parking Mishap Led to Amber Alert: 'We Couldn't Be Any Happier'

Police say the 9-month-old girl was found about 12 hours after her dad reported his car stolen with the child still inside

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Published on July 11, 2023 01:39PM EDT
Harlow Darby Freeman. Alabama baby.
Harlow Darby Freeman. Photo:

Parrish Police Department

A missing 9-month-old baby has been found in central Alabama after a frantic overnight search that lasted more than 12 hours and was thought to be a possible kidnapping.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency closed an Amber Alert on Tuesday morning, records reviewed by PEOPLE show, and the Parrish Police Department in Alabama shared in a statement that "the child has been found safe."

The baby, Harlow Darby Freeman, was initially believed to have been kidnapped just before 7 p.m. local time on Monday night after her father reported that his SUV had been stolen in Parrish, Ala.

AL.com reported that the father had run into a friend’s house and when he returned a minute later, the car was gone. The ALEA then released an Amber Alert for Harlow roughly three hours later.

However, after the child was found inside the car Tuesday morning just across the street from the house, police now say they believe there was no car thief and no kidnapping, according to AL.com.

Instead, the father is believed to have not put the vehicle completely in park and it rolled backwards, into a dense area of kudzu across the street.

“Daylight was our friend on this one,’’ Parrish police Chief Danny Woodard said, according to the outlet.

Harlow is being taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham as a precautionary measure, the child’s aunt Melinda Hutchison told local WBRC. She added that the family is “feeling ecstatic” after the frantic overnight search.

“She’s been found and we couldn’t be any happier,” she said. “Have to give God all the glory.”

Family members were seen hugging and crying after learning the news Tuesday morning, according to local ABC 33/40.

Local, state, and federal authorities had fanned out across Walker County in search for the child, Woodard had said in an earlier news conference. He told AL.com on Tuesday morning that officials had searched the area where Harlow was ultimately found four times.

An investigation into how the car ended up in the kudzu is ongoing, Woodard told the outlet. Police are still investigating whether the father didn't completely put the car in park, or whether someone else rolled the car down into the embankment across the street.

“We’re just not sure yet,’’ the police chief said.

The child had been strapped into her car seat in the back at the time, her mother Bethany Smith said in a plea for help on Facebook overnight. At the time, it was believed the child had been kidnapped.

“All I ask is for my baby back,” Smith wrote. “Y’all can keep the car! Just bring me my baby and no questions asked!”

Mayor Jared Bubba Cagle had urged those with information to “please come forward" and the family had also offered a $5,000 reward.

