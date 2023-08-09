Miss Universe Indonesia Contestants Allege They Were Asked by Organizers to Strip for Topless 'Body Checks'

Six Miss Universe Indonesia contestants have filed complaints against pageant organizers following this year's pageant.

Mellisa Anggraeni, an attorney who is representing the women, claimed five of the contestants were asked to take off their tops for “body checks” two days before the final round of this year’s pageant on Aug. 3, according to Reuters and CNN.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Anggraeni alleged organizers said this was so they could “examine any scars, cellulite or tattoos on their bodies,” the BBC reported.

The women also claimed they were photographed topless while men were present, per the outlets.

"I feel that my rights have been violated," one contestant, whose face was blurred out by local broadcasters, told members of the media, per the BBC. “It has affected me mentally. I have had trouble sleeping.”

A local police spokesperson told reporters the formal complaints were filed on Monday and will serve as "the basis for our investigation," according to CNN

In a statement shared Monday on Instagram, Miss Universe Indonesia director Poppy Capella claimed the allegations are “baseless and false." Capella went on to say the pageant “prides itself on upholding the highest standards of fairness, transparency, and professionalism."

“We respect freedom of speech and the right to one’s opinion,” Capella added. “However, spreading unfounded and damaging allegations against our organization is not only reprehensible but potentially libelous.”

In a separate statement obtained by PEOPLE, the Miss Universe Organization says it has been made aware of the allegations, and that the organization “takes allegations of sexual abuse and impropriety extremely seriously.”

“Providing a safe place for women is the Miss Universe Organization’s utmost priority, and we are looking into this matter,” organizers said.

The Miss Universe Organization has been under new ownership since October 2022 when Thai businesswoman and transgender rights advocate Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip became the first woman to own the pageant when it was bought by JKN Global Group.

At the time, Jakrajutatip said in a statement that JKN was "honored" to work with Miss Universe's "visionary leadership team," according to Variety.

“We seek not only to continue its legacy of providing a platform to passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and traditions, but also to evolve the brand for the next generation,” she added.

