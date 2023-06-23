Miss Benny Was 'Starstruck' Filming 'Glamorous' with Kim Cattrall: 'Samantha Specifically Was Such an Icon'

Being a 'Sex and the City' fan made filming Netflix's new makeup drama 'Glamorous' even more special for Miss Benny

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on June 23, 2023 06:49PM EDT
Photo:

Netflix

Being a Sex and the City fan made filming Netflix's new makeup drama Glamorous even more special for Miss Benny.

The actor stars in the series as a young non-binary makeup artist named Marco Mejia, who lands a job working for their idol and successful cosmetic tycoon, Madolyn Addison, played by Kim Cattrall.

Speaking about working with the actress in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor described the experience as "incredible" and something that left them "starstruck the whole time."

Netflix

"Fortunately, Marco is also supposed to be starstruck, so it was pretty easy to channel into that," they explained. "I was a huge Sex and the City fan, and Samantha specifically was such an icon to me. It was cool getting to see her deliver her monologues and one-liners in front of me and see those isms that she brings to the character."

Apart from Cattrall's iconic character, Miss Benny shared that their passion for Sex and the City was driven by a love of shows that put women at the forefront.

"I've always looked up to leading women of TV shows and movies that I've watched," they explained. "I always had fantasies about Carrie Bradshaw, a fabulous figure balancing love life and friendships. Something I love about [Glamorous] is we get to see somebody like Marco, who we don't normally see in a leading role, go through a love triangle and be seen as attractive and climb the ranks at work."

Netflix

Apart from Netflix's new series, Cattrall is also set to appear in And Just Like That...'s second season. Cattrall confirmed the news, posting a picture on Instagram of her as Samantha and captioning it, “Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈……”

Netflix's Glamorous is out now.

