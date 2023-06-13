Miriam Margolyes Says She's 'Never Had Any Shame About Being Gay': 'It Gives Us an Edge'

“We’re good artists, we’re good musicians. And I like being gay," the "Harry Potter" actress, 82, said in a new cover story for British "Vogue"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 12:55PM EDT
Miriam Margoyles, Janelle Monae and Rina Sawayama cover British Vogue
Miriam Margolyes for British Vogue. Photo:

Tim Walker

Miriam Margolyes is celebrating her Pride.

In a new cover story for British Vogue's Pride July issue, the 82-year-old Harry Potter actress opened up about coming out as a lesbian in 1966 and being part of the LGBTQ community.

“I think gay people are very lucky, because we are not conventional, we are a group slightly apart," she told the magazine. "It gives us an edge. We’re good artists, we’re good musicians."

"And I like being gay. I wouldn’t want to be straight for anything," Margolyes added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Miriam Margoyles, Janelle Monae and Rina Sawayama cover British Vogue
Miriam Margolyes on the cover of British Vogue.

Tim Walker

The BAFTA Award winner also told British Vogue that she "never had any shame about being gay or anything really."

"I knew it wasn’t criminal because it was me. I couldn’t be criminal," Margolyes explained.

She also loved her parents despite her belief that neither ever accepted her sexuality, with her mother even forcing her to swear on the Torah that she would never have sex with a woman again, according to the magazine.

"It hurt them and I don’t want to hurt people," Margolyes said, with British Vogue noting that she regrets having come out to them at all.

Veteran LGBTIQ+ campaigner Rodney Croome has taken Miriam Margolyes to her first ever pride parade in Tasmania in the actressâ new docuseries
Miriam Margolyes at her first-ever Pride parade in 2022. ABC

Margolyes and her partner, Heather Sutherland, have been together for 54 years after first meeting while Margolyes was trying to break into the larger acting scene following her college graduation.

As for Pride marches, the actress — who attended her first-ever Pride parade last year — told the magazine she appreciates seeing “uninhibited young enjoying themselves."

When it comes to her own civil partnership with Sutherland, Margolyes said, “Gay people have the luck to be able to fashion the relationship they want. It’s much more flexible for us."

“I think we have more freedom than [straight people] do. Particularly gay boys, they’re always f---ing everything. It’s amazing. I don’t know how they get away with it," she quipped.

See Margolyes' full feature in the July issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands June 20.

Related Articles
Lily-Rose Depp picks up dinner with her girlfriend 070 Shake
Lily-Rose Depp Steps Out with Rumored Girlfriend 070 Shake in New York City: Photos
They Cloned Tyrone - (L to R) Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles and John Boyega as Fontaine in They Cloned Tyrone.
Jamie Foxx and John Boyega Uncover a Mystery in Netflix's Wild 'They Cloned Tyrone' Trailer
John Slattery and Jon Hamm attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios
John Slattery Praises 'Great Guy' Jon Hamm and Fiancée Anna Osceola: 'They're Lovely' (Exclusive)
EXTRACTION 2
Chris Hemsworth Talks Getting Lit on Fire in 'Extraction 2': I Was 'Shaking My Head' at Pitch (Exclusive)
Emily Blunt attends the American Institute For Stuttering 17th Annual Gala Hosted By Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt Talks Summer 'Camp' Vibe Shooting 'Oppenheimer' with Neighbor Matt Damon (Exclusive)
Cary Elwes Shares Selfie from Michael Caine's 90th Birthday Bash: 'This Man Should Always Be Celebrated'
Cary Elwes Shares Selfie from Michael Caine's 90th Birthday Bash: 'This Man Should Always Be Celebrated'
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Celebrates Eventful Weekend of 'Love and Laughter' 5 Months After Snowplow Accident
Naomi Watts spotted in Manhattan, New York, days after her wedding to Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Seen Smiling in New York City Days After Her Wedding to Billy Crudup
Stephanie Beatriz
Stephanie Beatriz Kept Quiet About Her Bisexuality Because She Feared It Would 'Affect' Her Career
harrison ford people cover june 26, 2023
Harrison Ford Talks 'Indiana Jones,' Life at 80, Legendary Career: 'Never Thought I'd Be a Leading Man' (Exclusive)
David Duchovny Teases His Upcoming Romantic Comedy with Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan's Comeback Rom-Com Is 'a Throwback Sweet Film,' Teases Costar David Duchovny: (Exclusive)
Amber Heard attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Amber Heard to Make First Major Appearance Since Johnny Depp Trial at Film Festival in Italy
Jake Gyllenhaal Jeanne Cadieu
Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Have Day Date at French Open — See the Photos
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Says Social Media Made It Easier for Her to Come Out as LGBTQ: It 'Gave Me a Safe Space'
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Fiancé Danny Fujikawa: 'My Love, My Partner, My Man!'
Leonardo DiCaprio and Rumoured Girlfriend Gigi Hadid seen enjoying yet another date night in London as the pair arrive back seconds apart at the same hotel following their evening out in the capital with Leo's Dad and Step Mum
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Spotted at London Restaurant as He Dined with His Parents