Miranda Lambert Joins World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest as a Celebrity Judge

Miranda Lambert wants to help one lucky rescue dog become a star.

After completing her fourth round of shows for her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino — where she recently shared her thoughts on inappropriate concert etiquette — Lambert, 39, is focusing on the fluffier side of life.

The "We Raised a Little Hell" singer will be the celebrity judge for PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand. The contest, which is currently accepting submissions through August 4, is searching for the most adorable adopted dog — a pet whose sweetness has changed their pet parents' lives for the better.

Rescue dogs of all shapes, sizes, and ages are encouraged to enter the contest — in its sixth year — for a chance to win their own PEOPLE Magazine feature and plenty of other great prizes.

Dog owners looking to enter their adopted canine in the 2023 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest can visit people.com/rescuedogcontest and share a photo of your pup and their adoption story.

After submissions close at the end of August 4, PEOPLE editors will narrow the entries to 10 furry finalists. The public will vote for their favorite pup. Lambert will join judges from PEOPLE and the PEDIGREE® brand in choosing the contest's grand prize winner out of the three dogs who receive the most votes.

The pooch who wins the grand prize will receive a custom photo shoot, a feature in PEOPLE Magazine and on People.com, a year's supply of dog food from the PEDIGREE® brand, and a $1,000 donation to the animal rescue organization of their choice.

Lambert is a rescue dog expert and ideal judge for the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest. The singer founded the MuttNation Foundation in 2009 with her mom Bev Lambert. The nonprofit is dedicated to promoting pet adoption, advancing spay and neuter access to pet owners, and sharing resources to help people be responsible pet parents.

The MuttNation Foundation also helps relocate shelter pets in the path of natural disasters so the animals are protected and still have the opportunity to find homes. The nonprofit has raised over $8 million to fund its life-saving work.

Gordon the Shiba Inu the winner of the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest.

The rescue dog Lambert will help crown winner will be announced in October — and it could be your adopted pup. Submissions for the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest are open through August 4. The winner will take over the "cutest" throne from the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest champion, Gordon the Shiba Inu.

To learn more about the MuttNation Foundation and support its works, visit the nonprofit's website.