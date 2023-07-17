Miranda Lambert Pauses Concert to Urge Fans to Stop Taking Selfies: 'It's Pissing Me Off'

The country singer was in the middle of performing "Tin Man" at her Las Vegas residency Saturday night when she gave fans a piece of her mind

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 02:20PM EDT
Miranda Lambert perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Miranda Lambert performing in November 2022. Photo: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Miranda Lambert's fans were "Actin' Up" and she didn't like it.

During a performance at her Las Vegas residency on Saturday night, the country singer, 39, stopped her show to give fans a piece of her mind when she noticed a group of concertgoers taking selfies instead of listening to the music.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert told the audience as she was starting to play her 2016 single "Tin Man." “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

“It’s pissing me off a little bit,” continued the Palomino singer. “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Some fans could be heard leaving the concert after Lambert made her statement to the crowd in a TikTok video that also captured the moment.

“Let’s go — you don’t do that to fans,” one person said, before leaving their seats.

Fans on TikTok subsequently took aim at Lambert for her remarks.

“Miranda didn’t even talk to our Vegas audience between songs hardly,” wrote one TikTok user. “Always in a mood. Fans can enjoy however they want. They paid.”

Miranda Lambert poses for photos on a press line before the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Miranda Lambert at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Another person noted Lambert "could have finished her song and just said some blanket statement."

"Who doesn't take pictures at a concert??" asked a different TikTok user.

A rep for Lambert had no further comment.

Last month Lambert surprised fans at CMA Fest 2023 when she brought Avril Lavigne to the stage to perform "Kerosene" and "Sk8ter Boi."

“I’m out here to make more badass moments happen right now. Will y’all welcome my new bestie, Ms. Avril Lavigne to the stage?” she asked the audience. 

Avril Lavigne and Miranda Lambert perform on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023
Avril Lavigne and Miranda Lambert at CMA Fest 2023.

Jason Kempin/Getty 

That wasn't the only surprise the country singer had in store: She also brought out Elle King to join her for their No. 1 "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" as well as Leon Bridges for their duet "If You Were Mine."

Lambert recently also spoke out about the pressure she faced to "change" her look at the beginning of her career when she was still a teenager. In a clip from Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? shared exclusively with PEOPLE she said, "There was a risk of people trying to dress me in a way that I didn't want to dress or change my sound, and I just wasn't gonna go for that, even really young."

She continued, "I just kind of knew. It's not about that. It's about what I have to say, because I knew I had some really great messages I wanted to share with the world and I wanted that to be through song and not through, you know, a crop top."

The "Drunk" singer told the CNN host that despite her young age at the time "I was really about sticking to my guns — especially in my early years in the business of just wanting it to really be about the music."

Related Articles
Avril Lavigne and Miranda Lambert perform on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023
Miranda Lambert Surprises CMA Fest Audience with Avril Lavigne Duets: 'My New Bestie'
Avril Lavigne and Tyga arrive at Nobu âAll Whiteâ July 4th Party in Malibu
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Fourth of July Party Together After Breakup
Avril Lavigne and Tyga were spotted getting close at a VIP table during Marshmelo's 4th of July weekend DJ set at the Encore Beach Club
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Spotted Hanging Out at Las Vegas Club After Ending 3-Month Relationship
Brendan Mcloughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's Relationship Timeline
Phoebe Bridgers, Keith Urban & Bo Burnham
Keith Urban Is 'Sorry' for Posting Clip of Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham Kissing at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Jennifer Garner Taylor Lautner Millie Bobby Brown
All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert on Pushing Back Against Pressure to Change Her Look: 'It's About What I Have to Say' (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Defends Fan from 'Aggressive' Security Mid-Performance in Viral Clip: 'Hey, Stop!'
Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum on Lessons from New Album 'Never Enough': 'Stop and Smell the Roses' (Exclusive)
Gene Simmons of Kiss on stage at the Tons of Rock festival on June 27, 2019 in Oslo, Norway.
Gene Simmons Becomes Ill Onstage at KISS Concert in Brazil and Has to Perform While Seated
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)
Miranda Lambert Kicks Off Vegas Residency with Hits and Stripped Down Performances: 'We Made It'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)
Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and More Accept Awards at ACM Honors: 'Tonight Feels a Lot Like a Miracle'
Morgan Wallen Postpones Three Shows, ‘On Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest’
Morgan Wallen's Label CEO Shuts Down Accusation Singer Was 'Too Drunk' to Perform Canceled Concert
Gene Simmons of KISS performs at Arena di Verona on July 11, 2022 in Verona, Italy.
Gene Simmons Says He's 'Fine' After Onstage 'Weakness' from Dehydration at KISS Concert in Brazil
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp)
Kelsea Ballerini Stops Concert to Ask Fans If a Taylor Swift Song Made the Eras Tour Setlist
Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun at the star ceremony where Avril Lavigne is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Mod Sun Tells Fans at L.A. Show They 'Saved My Life' Amid Avril Lavigne Breakup