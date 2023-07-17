Miranda Lambert Pauses Concert to Urge Fans to Stop Taking Selfies: 'It's Pissing Me Off'

Miranda Lambert's fans were "Actin' Up" and she didn't like it.

During a performance at her Las Vegas residency on Saturday night, the country singer, 39, stopped her show to give fans a piece of her mind when she noticed a group of concertgoers taking selfies instead of listening to the music.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert told the audience as she was starting to play her 2016 single "Tin Man." “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

“It’s pissing me off a little bit,” continued the Palomino singer. “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Some fans could be heard leaving the concert after Lambert made her statement to the crowd in a TikTok video that also captured the moment.

“Let’s go — you don’t do that to fans,” one person said, before leaving their seats.

Fans on TikTok subsequently took aim at Lambert for her remarks.

“Miranda didn’t even talk to our Vegas audience between songs hardly,” wrote one TikTok user. “Always in a mood. Fans can enjoy however they want. They paid.”

Miranda Lambert at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Another person noted Lambert "could have finished her song and just said some blanket statement."

"Who doesn't take pictures at a concert??" asked a different TikTok user.

A rep for Lambert had no further comment.



Last month Lambert surprised fans at CMA Fest 2023 when she brought Avril Lavigne to the stage to perform "Kerosene" and "Sk8ter Boi."

“I’m out here to make more badass moments happen right now. Will y’all welcome my new bestie, Ms. Avril Lavigne to the stage?” she asked the audience.



Avril Lavigne and Miranda Lambert at CMA Fest 2023. Jason Kempin/Getty

That wasn't the only surprise the country singer had in store: She also brought out Elle King to join her for their No. 1 "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" as well as Leon Bridges for their duet "If You Were Mine."

Lambert recently also spoke out about the pressure she faced to "change" her look at the beginning of her career when she was still a teenager. In a clip from Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? shared exclusively with PEOPLE she said, "There was a risk of people trying to dress me in a way that I didn't want to dress or change my sound, and I just wasn't gonna go for that, even really young."

She continued, "I just kind of knew. It's not about that. It's about what I have to say, because I knew I had some really great messages I wanted to share with the world and I wanted that to be through song and not through, you know, a crop top."

The "Drunk" singer told the CNN host that despite her young age at the time "I was really about sticking to my guns — especially in my early years in the business of just wanting it to really be about the music."