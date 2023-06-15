Miranda Lambert Thirsts over Husband Brendan McLoughlin's Shirtless Photo: 'Damn Babe!!!'

Lambert reacted with a flirty comment and proposed a date idea: "Now let's go eat a steak"

By
Published on June 15, 2023 02:25PM EDT
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert; Brendan McLoughlin. Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty Images;Brendan McLoughlin/Instagram

Over four years into their marriage, Miranda Lambert's still got the hots for Brendan McLoughlin.

On Wednesday, the retired police officer posted photos of himself appearing shirtless and sweaty after a five-mile run to Instagram — and the country star left a thirsty note in the comments section.

"Love a good 5 miler before the rain," wrote McLoughlin, 31, alongside the photos, which saw him posing beside his car and drinking from a Yeti bottle. "Super appreciative for @yeti at keeping that water ice cold for when it was needed most."

In her comment, Lambert, 39, appreciated his physique and proposed a date idea. "Damn babe!!! 🔥All the fitness vibes," she wrote. "Now let’s go eat a steak."

Brendan McLoughlin
Brendan McLoughlin.

Brendan McLoughlin

She also shared his post to her Instagram Story and wrote, "Okaaayyyyyyyy," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Last month, the pair walked the 2023 ACM Awards red carpet, with Lambert donning a plunging royal blue gown designed with sequined cups, a thigh-high slit and matching stilettos. McLoughlin looked dapper in a black suit complete with a velvet blazer, satin trousers, a matching tie and shiny black loafers.

In April, the spouses took a trip to Savannah, Georgia and shared a handful of photos on Instagram. The post opened with a sweet selfie, featuring McLoughlin with his hand around her shoulder and a smile on his face.

Other photos in the Instagram carousel include an image of Lambert in an orange hat and white cowboy boots as she leans against a tree, a photo of McLoughlin posing next to a wax figure of a police officer and several images of yummy dishes and lovely sights from the coastal city.

"Savannah GA🧡," Lambert captioned the photos.

At the time, Lambert shared a few other behind-the-scenes moments from their getaway on her Instagram Story — including colorful chalk drawings on a sidewalk and the words "I love you" written on a notepad at a local hotel.

Lambert and McLoughlin's relationship dates back to November 2018, when Lambert performed on ABC's Good Morning America, where McLoughlin was working security.

The two quietly dated and kept their marriage under wraps until Lambert revealed the nuptials in a 2019 Valentine's Day post.

Since then, they've continued to share pieces of their love story on social media — from trips to Ireland together to red carpets galore — and have given fans an inside look along the way.

Related Articles
TAYLOR HICKS
Taylor Hicks Shares Single 'Teach Me to Dance' Ahead of Opry Debut (Exclusive)
zendaya and tom holland
Tom Holland Jokes He Has 'No Need for Rizz' Since He's 'Happy and in Love' with Zendaya
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Step Out for 'Indiana Jones' Premiere Ahead of Wedding Anniversary
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Won't Move Out of Home After She Filed for Divorce
Kimberly Perry and Juanny Costello instagram
Kimberly Perry Waited 'Maybe a Week' to Tell Husband Johnny Costello She Loved Him (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Are 'Keeping Dream Alive' of Reconciliation with Brandon Blackstock
LUKE BRYAN AMERICAN IDOL "617 (Disney Night)"
Luke Bryan Says He's Slowing Things Down and Focusing on Family After 'Rough Year'
Luke Bryan; Katy Perry
Luke Bryan Defends Katy Perry from 'American Idol' Backlash: She 'Gets Picked on for Going Out and Trying to Have Fun'
Phoebe Bridgers, Keith Urban & Bo Burnham
Keith Urban Is 'Sorry' for Posting Clip of Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham Kissing at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Garth Brooks Says He'll Sell Bud Light at His Nashville Bar: 'I Want It to Be a Place You Feel Safe In'
Garth Brooks Says He'll Sell Bud Light at His Nashville Bar: 'I Want It to Be a Place You Feel Safe In'
Katie Cassidy new relationship
Katie Cassidy Is Dating Her Hallmark Movie Costar Stephen Huszar: 'Very Much in Love,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Jimmie Allen attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center
Jimmie Allen Dropped by Record Label Following Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Naomi Watts Jokes About Giving 'Credit' to Andy Cohen After Her Surprise Wedding to Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Jokes About Giving 'Credit' to Andy Cohen After Her Surprise Wedding to Billy Crudup
Jake Gyllenhaal Jeanne Cadieu
Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Have Day Date at French Open — See the Photos
Avril Lavigne and Miranda Lambert perform on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023
Miranda Lambert Surprises CMA Fest Audience with Avril Lavigne Duets: 'My New Bestie'
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini
Fans Think Kelsea Ballerini FaceTimed Boyfriend Chase Stokes During Sam Hunt Set: Watch