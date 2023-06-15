Over four years into their marriage, Miranda Lambert's still got the hots for Brendan McLoughlin.

On Wednesday, the retired police officer posted photos of himself appearing shirtless and sweaty after a five-mile run to Instagram — and the country star left a thirsty note in the comments section.

"Love a good 5 miler before the rain," wrote McLoughlin, 31, alongside the photos, which saw him posing beside his car and drinking from a Yeti bottle. "Super appreciative for @yeti at keeping that water ice cold for when it was needed most."

In her comment, Lambert, 39, appreciated his physique and proposed a date idea. "Damn babe!!! 🔥All the fitness vibes," she wrote. "Now let’s go eat a steak."

She also shared his post to her Instagram Story and wrote, "Okaaayyyyyyyy," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Last month, the pair walked the 2023 ACM Awards red carpet, with Lambert donning a plunging royal blue gown designed with sequined cups, a thigh-high slit and matching stilettos. McLoughlin looked dapper in a black suit complete with a velvet blazer, satin trousers, a matching tie and shiny black loafers.

In April, the spouses took a trip to Savannah, Georgia and shared a handful of photos on Instagram. The post opened with a sweet selfie, featuring McLoughlin with his hand around her shoulder and a smile on his face.

Other photos in the Instagram carousel include an image of Lambert in an orange hat and white cowboy boots as she leans against a tree, a photo of McLoughlin posing next to a wax figure of a police officer and several images of yummy dishes and lovely sights from the coastal city.

"Savannah GA🧡," Lambert captioned the photos.

At the time, Lambert shared a few other behind-the-scenes moments from their getaway on her Instagram Story — including colorful chalk drawings on a sidewalk and the words "I love you" written on a notepad at a local hotel.

Lambert and McLoughlin's relationship dates back to November 2018, when Lambert performed on ABC's Good Morning America, where McLoughlin was working security.

The two quietly dated and kept their marriage under wraps until Lambert revealed the nuptials in a 2019 Valentine's Day post.

Since then, they've continued to share pieces of their love story on social media — from trips to Ireland together to red carpets galore — and have given fans an inside look along the way.