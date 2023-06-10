Miranda Lambert Surprises CMA Fest Audience with Avril Lavigne Duets: 'My New Bestie'

The country singer and punk rock icon sang "Kerosine" and "Sk8er Boi" together

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 10, 2023 06:38PM EDT
Avril Lavigne and Miranda Lambert perform on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023
Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty 

Miranda Lambert and Avril Lavigne lit up the CMA Fest 2023 stage with “Kerosine.”

The country music star, 39, surprised the audience at the popular country music festival when she brought the Canadian singer up on stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium to sing two songs with her on Friday evening.

In a video from the moment posted up on social media, Lambert, who wore a long-sleeved black shirt and a skirt with bright pink fringe, could be seen walking across the stage to a drum beat while making the introduction.

“I’m out here to make more badass moments happen right now. Will y’all welcome my new bestie, Ms. Avril Lavigne to the stage?” she asked the audience. 

The punk rock star, who matched Lambert with a black leather jacket with neon pink and black fringe and matching pink and black pleated skirt, threw up a rocker symbol with her hands as she entered the stage before waving to the crowd. 

The pair then began their rendition of Lambert country rock single “Kerosene,” singing a chorus line and verse, before the song transformed into the pop strings of Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi.”

The crowd cheered at the transition, before Lavigne started singing along to her hit single. Lambert joined in on singing the chorus, and the pair rocked along while jumping up and down to the beat.

The collab between Lavigne and Lambert didn't mark the only surprise performance at the show. Lainey Wilson brought Tanya Tucker, who was one of the earlier performers of the day, to join her in a rendition of his song “Texas (When I Die)."

Cody Johnson also brought up country music superstar Reba McEntire to help him sing “Whoever’s in New England."

Several of country music’s biggest and brightest stars are taking part in the four-day event — which is celebrating its 50th anniversary — across different venues in Nashville from June 8-11. The event is hosted by Elle King, Dierks Bentley and Wilson this year.

The CMA Fest special, showcasing the festival, is set to air on July 19.

