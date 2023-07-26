Miranda Lambert Says Emotional ‘Goodbye’ to Her Dog Thelma: 'I Loved Her with All My Heart'

Lambert adopted two Great Pyranees in 2016, which she named 'Thelma and Louise,' and the pair had been watching over her farm for the past eight years

Published on July 26, 2023 08:54AM EDT
Miranda Lambert arrives for the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards; Miranda Lambert Says Emotional Goodbye to Her Dog Thelma
Miranda Lambert and her dog Thelma. Photo:

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images; Miranda Lambert Instagram

Miranda Lambert is saying goodbye to one of her beloved canines.

On Tuesday, the “Kerosene” singer, 39, posted an emotional tribute to her dog Thelma alongside a collection of photos showing Thelma enjoying life over the years at her Nashville home.

“I adopted 2 beautiful Great Pyrenees named Thelma and Louise to watch over one of my happiest places on earth. My farm outside of Nashville,” she began her post. 

Lambert then revealed that she adopted the pair in Dallas and that they then rode 10 hours on her bus to her home in Nashville, during which she “fell in love with them.” Since the day she brought them home, they looked over the “kitties, chickens and mini horses” on her farm, she added. 

After eight years together, however, Lambert said Tuesday that she finally “had to say goodbye to our sweet Thelma."

“She spent her days lounging in the barn and her nights keeping watch over all of us,” she wrote. “She lived the last 8 years with no fences, just freedom to do what she did best. Love and protect. I loved her with all my heart. 💙”

“Louise has retired from her farm duties and is getting all the more love and snuggles from Delta, Bellamy, Cher, Brendan and me," she continued about her other pets and husband Brendan McLoughlin. "It hurts so bad to say goodbye to these sweet companions but their love is always worth it."

Miranda Lambert Says Emotional Goodbye to Her Dog Thelma
Miranda Lambert says emotional goodbye to her dog Thelma.

Miranda Lambert Instagram

“How lucky are we to have friends like Thelma. I am so proud to have been part of her story,” she said concluding her post. “We all miss you Telm Telm 💔”

Lambert also thanked her farm managers Julia and Tommy for taking care of Thelma and encouraged others to “love a shelter pet.”

In October 2020, the country singer also mourned the loss of her dog Waylon, who died almost 13 years after she found him on the side of a road in Oklahoma. 

Miranda Lambert Says Emotional Goodbye to Her Dog Thelma
Miranda Lambert says emotional goodbye to her dog Thelma.

Miranda Lambert Instagram

"Today I lost one of my best friends. My old pal Waylon," Lambert wrote at the start of her heartbreaking tribute, alongside a collection of photos featuring Waylon and his sister Jessi over the years.

Lambert is a longtime dog lover and advocate for animal adoption. Last year she donated a total of $20,000 to 20 animal shelters across the U.S. to help rescue pets. 

"Shelter pets — especially the ones that are hardest to get adopted — and the people who care for them, have always had my heart," she said in February.

