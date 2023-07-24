MIranda Lambert is laughing off her 'No Selfies' scandal with a shot of tequila.

After going viral last week for calling out fans for taking selfies while she was singing, the country artist, 39, stopped her Las Vegas show again on Saturday, but this time to laugh off the incident when she spotted a fan sporting a T-shirt in her support.

"Her shirt says 'Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies,' Lambert announced to the crowd at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino's Bakkt Theater. "She did it, I didn't!"

"That's badass," she added, laughing over the fan's effort. Lambert then reached over and accepted a mini bottle of tequila, which she cracked open and took a swig from amid cheers from the audience, then offered the rest to her guitarist.

During her July 15 show at the Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo residency, the country singer, 39, stopped her show to give fans a piece of her mind when she noticed a group of concertgoers taking selfies instead of listening to the music.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert told the audience as she was starting to play her 2016 single "Tin Man." “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

“It’s pissing me off a little bit,” continued the Palomino singer. “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

The social media influencer involved, Adela Calin, said that the country singer spotted the group taking a photo right before she stopped singing "Tin Man." That's when Lambert addressed the crowd.



"It was 30 seconds at most," Calin told NBC News. "We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down."

Artists such as LL Cool J and Vanilla Ice have since teased about the incident.

"Miranda, get over it, baby," LL Cool J, 55, joked during an interview on Audacy's Mercedes in the Morning radio show on Wednesday. "They're fans. It's fans."

"Your job as an artist is to create art," the rapper continued. "The way people choose to interact with that art or engage it or appreciate it is up to them."

Then on Friday, during the "I Love the ‘90s" concert at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, Vanilla Ice, 55, name-dropped Lambert.

“You can take all the selfies you want — this ain’t no Miranda Lambert concert," the "Ice Ice Baby" singer joked.

Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo picks back up in Las Vegas on November 30.

