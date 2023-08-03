Miranda Lambert Gives a Sneak Peek of Her 'Summer so Far' with Husband Brendan McLoughlin — See the Pics!

Last month, Lambert closed out her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency

By
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
Published on August 3, 2023 05:28PM EDT
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin. Photo:

Miranda Lambert/Instagram

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are making the most of summer!

On Thursday, the country star gave fans an inside look at her sweet moments from the season with the retired police officer.

"Summer so far ☀️👙🍹🌊😎," Lambert, 39, captioned the Instagram post.

The post featured a sweet selfie, a smiling photo of McLoughlin, 31, holding a wine glass, lots of dog content, McLoughlin wakeboarding and another image of McLoughlin showing off his abs.

Lambert never hesitates to show her appreciation for McLoughlin. In June, the "Vice" singer left a thirsty note in the comments section of one of McLoughlin's shirtless selfies on Instagram.

"Love a good 5 miler before the rain," McLoughlin wrote alongside the photos, which saw him posing beside his car and drinking from a Yeti bottle. "Super appreciative for @yeti at keeping that water ice cold for when it was needed most."

In her comment, Lambert appreciated his physique and proposed a date idea. "Damn babe!!! 🔥All the fitness vibes," she wrote. "Now let’s go eat a steak."

She also shared his post to her Instagram Story and wrote, "Okaaayyyyyyyy," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

In May, the spouses walked the 2023 ACM Awards red carpet. In April, they took a trip to Savannah, Georgia and shared a handful of photos on Instagram.

Lambert and McLoughlin's relationship dates back to November 2018, when the country star performed on ABC's Good Morning America, where McLoughlin was working security. The two quietly dated and kept their marriage under wraps until Lambert revealed the nuptials in a 2019 Valentine's Day post.

Since then, they've continued to share pieces of their love story on social media and have given fans an inside look along the way.

Meanwhile, McLoughlin and Lambert's summer vacation also comes after she closed out her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. During one of her shows in July, Lambert made headlines for pausing one of her performance to give fans a piece of her mind after she noticed a group of concertgoers taking selfies instead of listening to the music.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert told the audience as she was starting to play her 2016 single "Tin Man." “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

“It’s pissing me off a little bit,” continued the Palomino singer. “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music."

Days later, one of those women in the group said she was "appalled" by the incident during an interview with NBC News.

