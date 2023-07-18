Miranda Lambert Concertgoer Was 'Appalled' by Selfie Shaming Incident

"I feel like I'm being back in school and me and my friends did something that annoyed the teacher," the fan told 'Good Morning America'

Published on July 18, 2023 03:15PM EDT
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)
Miranda Lambert. Photo: John Shearer/Getty for Miranda Lambert

A woman who was publicly called out by Miranda Lambert for taking selfies with friends at her concert said she is "appalled" by the incident.

Adela Calin, a social media influencer, said that the country singer spotted the group taking a photo right before she stopped singing "Tin Man." That's when Lambert addressed the crowd.

"It was 30 seconds at most," Calin told NBC News. "We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down."

Calin told the outlet that she and her friends had tried to take photos before the Las Vegas show had kicked off Saturday night, but "the lighting wasn’t great." Instead, she asked a fan behind the group to take a photo of them before it ended.

"We just couldn’t get one good picture," Calin said. "We were so excited because I think we had the best seats in the house in the whole theater."

Miranda Lambert poses for photos on a press line before the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Miranda Lambert at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

On Monday, she shared the photos to her Instagram, writing in the caption, "These are the 2 pictures we were [taking] when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies."

Calin also spoke to Good Morning America where she claimed that the concert "was not the same" after the "Kerosene" singer addressed the group.

"I thought, I feel like I'm being back in school and me and my friends did something that annoyed the teacher and she scolded us so she told us to sit down," Calin said.

She continued, "Everybody was having such a great time. We would stand up at times and dance. It was great energy. But after that happened it was just, um, it was not the same."

The concertgoer's comments come after the country singer, 39, paused her concert on Saturday night when she noticed fans taking selfies instead of listening to the music.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert told the audience as she was starting to play her 2016 single "Tin Man." “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

“It’s pissing me off a little bit,” added the Palomino singer. “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, "Velvet Rodeo" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)
Miranda Lambert performs at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. John Shearer/Gets for Miranda Lambert

video of the incident in question went viral on TikTok, where many users defended Calin and her photo-snapping friends.

“Miranda didn’t even talk to our Vegas audience between songs hardly,” wrote one TikTok user. “Always in a mood. Fans can enjoy however they want. They paid.”

Another person added that Lambert "could have finished her song and just said some blanket statement."

"Who doesn't take pictures at a concert??" asked a third TikTok user.

John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal had a different take on the situation.

"Six women, taking multiple selfies, with flash, VIP section, backs to the stage," he captioned a video he took of the incident. "I get her frustration. This is ridiculous."

A rep for Lambert had no further comment.

