Miranda Lambert Closes Out Her Las Vegas Residency: ‘We Raised a Little Hell’

Miranda Lambert has completed the fourth round of shows of her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The country singer, 39, posted several photos taken during her final concert on Saturday as she commemorated the occasion via Instagram.

“That’s a wrap on Velvet Rodeo Round 4 and we raised a little hell. See y’all back in Vegas this November & December 💙✨,” Lambert captioned the post on Sunday, tagging photographer Monica Bradburn.

In the first photo, Lambert was seen in a blue jumpsuit standing on stage in front of a brightly lit sign as she held a guitar. The "If You Were Mine" singer was seen in a second snap standing next to a piano in the same outfit, which was decorated with rhinestones and floral embroidery.

Lambert was pictured in other various stage outfits in the carousel, including a black jumpsuit with green tassels, a pink minidress and a metallic fringed jacket.

Lambert was also seen in a zoomed-out shot standing in the middle of the packed out arena as confetti filled the entire space, from floor to ceiling.

A final photo showed a Looney Tunes-style screen onstage with the words "That’s Y’all Folks" displayed in front of standing audience members.

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer's 24-date residency kicked off on Sept. 23. "When you've been touring as long as I have, there's something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas," Lambert said in a statement when announcing the news at the time. "I've had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines — and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa — so this opportunity allows me to lean a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room."

Lambert’s final show comes after Vanilla Ice poked fun at her during his show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday night.

The “Ice Ice Baby” rapper, 55, encouraged the crowd to snap as many photos as they wanted, after Lambert scolded a group of fans for taking a photo during one of her recent performances.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As Ice invited fans to join him onstage after performing his signature hit during the "I Love the ‘90s" concert — which also included sets from Rob Base, Tone Loc, Young MC and C&C Music Factory — he name-dropped Lambert.

“You can take all the selfies you want — this ain’t no Miranda Lambert concert," Ice said to fans who snapped a few photos at the Ocean Casino Resort, which celebrated its fifth anniversary this summer. Later in the show, the musician also let concertgoers know he would enter the crowd to take a few more pics. “Turn it around like Miranda hates," he said of fans' phones.

Miranda Lambert at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on Oct. 16, 2022. Jason Kempin/Getty

Last week, the country singer paused her show before playing her 2016 track "Tin Man" when she noticed a fan in the crowd taking a selfie.



"I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry," she said at the time. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song."



"It’s pissing me off a little bit," Lambert continued. "Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music."



The woman who was called out said she was "appalled" by the situation. "It was 30 seconds at most. We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down," Adela Calin, a social media influencer, told NBC News. "We were so excited because I think we had the best seats in the house in the whole theater."

She went on to note that the concert "was not the same" after Lambert's remarks during an interview with Good Morning America.



"I thought, I feel like I'm being back in school and me and my friends did something that annoyed the teacher and she scolded us so she told us to sit down," Calin continued. "Everybody was having such a great time. We would stand up at times and dance. It was great energy. But after that happened it was just, um, it was not the same."

A rep for Lambert had no further comment on the incident.