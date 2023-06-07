Miranda Kerr Stars in Louis Vuitton's New Fragrance Campaign: Why It 'Brings Back Memories' (Exclusive)

Miranda Kerr loves a sensory experience and the joyful memories she creates through those moments, whether she's taking in the aroma of a fresh-baked apple pie or the nature that surrounds her.

So, having partnered with Louis Vuitton for a decade (she has been a house ambassador and has starred in previous brand campaigns), it was only fitting that the scent- and wellness-loving supermodel fronts the campaign for its latest fragrance, Pacific Chill.

"I moved to Malibu when my now-12-year-old was 2, and when I first smelled this, it did really remind me of being by the ocean in Malibu and those moments that we shared in my Malibu home, [like] the sunsets and picking the vegetables out of the garden," Kerr, 40 tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"It was interesting to me that it could be captured like that in a bottle. I was like, 'Wow.' It brings back a lot of those memories," she adds.

Miranda Kerr in Louis Vuitton Pacific Chill Fragrance Campaign. courtesy Louis Vuitton

Pacific Chill is the fifth fragrance in Louis Vuitton's Perfumes Colognes collection, which is inspired by California's west coast. The scent, created by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, "captures a sense of well-being, vitality and the pleasures that come from the light of a new day warming the skin," per the press release.

Deeply influenced by California's health-focused culture, Pacific Chill emulates a "detox-like" effect with an array of wellness-inspired ingredients such as blackcurrant, lemon and carrot seed as well as aromatic herbs including basil, coriander and peppermint (one of Kerr's favorite notes).

Its packaging depicts a California land-and-seascape, which captures the emotion of gazing into a horizon.



Louis Vuitton Pacific Chill Fragrance. courtesy Louis Vuitton

Kerr describes the fragrance as having a "really fresh summer, vibrant, joyful feeling" and is loving the aroma's "lightweight" and "easy to wear" vibe. So is her husband Evan Spiegel, she says.

"I spray fragrance on my clothes, and sometimes on the ends of my hair. I've always been like that, it feels more subtle that way. So, I've been [doing that] and the other day my husband was like, 'Ooh, honey, that's a new scent.' He liked it," shares the supermodel. (Fun fact: Kerr and Spiegel met nine years ago at a Louis Vuitton event, "so it just felt like the right alignment for us," she says.)

Miranda Kerr in Louis Vuitton Pacific Chill Fragrance Campaign. courtesy Louis Vuitton

A wellness-guru herself, the KORA Organics founder adds that it was "easy to tap into" the campaign's "peaceful" mood.

"This was about capturing that moment and that experience of being by the ocean and incorporating wellness into your life. With the mind-body connection, there was a lot of yoga that we were doing on set, which I really love and I've been doing since I was 18, so that was wonderful to be able to incorporate that," she says. "The sunshine, shooting outdoors, it just felt really connected to nature."

Miranda Kerr in Louis Vuitton Pacific Chill Fragrance Campaign. courtesy Louis Vuitton

To prepare for the shoot, which took place in April in Malibu, Kerr prepped with a little meditation — and celery juice.

"I'm always up at 5:00 or 5:30 in the morning. Because the kids don't wake up until around 6:45 or 7:00, I have time to dry body brush my whole body and do a little meditation," she says. "I get to do my wellness ritual and my little Kundalini yoga. I also do my skincare little routine, which involves the turmeric scrub in the shower, which also has mint in it."

Miranda Kerr Pacific Chill Fragrance. courtesy Louis Vuitton

She continues, "And then my skincare routine: I prepped my skin by getting the circulation going, because I do have a tendency to wake up with a puffy face. Gua Sha really helps with the circulation. I massage with a face oil and it definitely gives you that glow."

Kerr completed her routine with celery juice. "I have that every morning without fail. It's been a game changer for me."

Miranda Kerr in Louis Vuitton Pacific Chill Fragrance Campaign. courtesy Louis Vuitton

Kerr's love of scent stems back to her childhood, and she can still remember some of the aromas that accompany her precious memories.

"I think back to when I was a child, just my grandpa loving the fresh gardenias and smelling them for the first time, it was just like, 'Wow.' A sensory moment of joy. And he planted this rose bush for my grandma, and we would always pick these beautiful roses from there. It was a really rich-smelling pink rose, which I've always been quite fond of."

Recalling those experiences, she says, "is just something that can touch you deeply and warm your spirit and warm your heart."



Pacific Chill is one of 27 scents in the Louis Vuitton fragrance collection, which launched in 2016. It is available at louisvuitton.com as well as select Louis Vuitton stores.