Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Baby No. 4 — Another Boy: 'So Excited'

Miranda Kerr is embracing her boy mom status as she shares she's pregnant with her fourth son

Published on September 1, 2023 02:36PM EDT
Miranda Kerr
Photo:

Miranda Kerr/Snapchat

Miranda Kerr is adding another little boy to her family!

The model-turned-businesswoman, 40, revealed on Snapchat Friday that she is pregnant, expecting her fourth baby. Posing in a serene garden area, she revealed her bump in a cropped tank and jeans.

"So excited to announce baby no. 4," she captioned the first shot, later adding in another, "And it's a boy 🩵🩵🩵🩵."

Kerr is already mom to three boys: Myles, who turns 4 next month, and Hart, 5, with her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel, 33. She is also mom to son Flynn, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, 46.

Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr announces baby no. 4 on Snapchat.

Miranda Kerr/Snapchat

In another shot, Kerr shows four pairs of white shoes lined up against a wall. The white and yellow shoes each have a wooden block in front of them, showing which of her children they belong to, with a pair of tiny infant shoes finishing the line.

"#boymom💛," she captioned the shot.

Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr announcing baby no. 4 is a boy.

Miranda Kerr/Snapchat

In a feature for Vogue Australia last summer, the wellness pro discussed cherishing life with her three kids and splitting their time between Los Angeles and Australia.

"Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends, but it's not going to be like that forever," she said.

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr/Snapchat

"I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys."

Asked about the possibility of growing her family, Kerr replied, "I feel like I'm open, so we'll see what God decides."

