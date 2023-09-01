Celebrity Parents Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Baby No. 4 — Another Boy: 'So Excited' Miranda Kerr is embracing her boy mom status as she shares she's pregnant with her fourth son By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2023 02:36PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Miranda Kerr/Snapchat Miranda Kerr is adding another little boy to her family! The model-turned-businesswoman, 40, revealed on Snapchat Friday that she is pregnant, expecting her fourth baby. Posing in a serene garden area, she revealed her bump in a cropped tank and jeans. "So excited to announce baby no. 4," she captioned the first shot, later adding in another, "And it's a boy ." Kerr is already mom to three boys: Myles, who turns 4 next month, and Hart, 5, with her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel, 33. She is also mom to son Flynn, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, 46. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Miranda Kerr announces baby no. 4 on Snapchat. Miranda Kerr/Snapchat Miranda Kerr Reveals What She's Most Looking Forward to About Mother's Day (Exclusive) In another shot, Kerr shows four pairs of white shoes lined up against a wall. The white and yellow shoes each have a wooden block in front of them, showing which of her children they belong to, with a pair of tiny infant shoes finishing the line. "#boymom💛," she captioned the shot. Miranda Kerr announcing baby no. 4 is a boy. Miranda Kerr/Snapchat In a feature for Vogue Australia last summer, the wellness pro discussed cherishing life with her three kids and splitting their time between Los Angeles and Australia. "Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends, but it's not going to be like that forever," she said. Miranda Kerr/Snapchat "I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys." Asked about the possibility of growing her family, Kerr replied, "I feel like I'm open, so we'll see what God decides."