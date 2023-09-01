Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Baby No. 4 — Another Boy: 'So Excited'

Miranda Kerr is adding another little boy to her family!

The model-turned-businesswoman, 40, revealed on Snapchat Friday that she is pregnant, expecting her fourth baby. Posing in a serene garden area, she revealed her bump in a cropped tank and jeans.

"So excited to announce baby no. 4," she captioned the first shot, later adding in another, "And it's a boy 🩵🩵🩵🩵."

Kerr is already mom to three boys: Myles, who turns 4 next month, and Hart, 5, with her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel, 33. She is also mom to son Flynn, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, 46.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Miranda Kerr announces baby no. 4 on Snapchat. Miranda Kerr/Snapchat

In another shot, Kerr shows four pairs of white shoes lined up against a wall. The white and yellow shoes each have a wooden block in front of them, showing which of her children they belong to, with a pair of tiny infant shoes finishing the line.

"#boymom💛," she captioned the shot.

Miranda Kerr announcing baby no. 4 is a boy. Miranda Kerr/Snapchat

In a feature for Vogue Australia last summer, the wellness pro discussed cherishing life with her three kids and splitting their time between Los Angeles and Australia.

"Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends, but it's not going to be like that forever," she said.

Miranda Kerr/Snapchat

"I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys."

Asked about the possibility of growing her family, Kerr replied, "I feel like I'm open, so we'll see what God decides."

