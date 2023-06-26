Miranda Cosgrove Would 'Love' to Play Josh Peck's Sibling Again — They've Even 'Talked' It Over (Exclusive)

There's a chance Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck could star as siblings again.

"I'm really close with Josh. I think he's one of the best people ever," Cosgrove, 30, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "We've actually talked about that a little bit before, maybe someday doing something together."

Noting how "awesome" it'd be to play brother and sister, Cosgrove adds, "I don't have any solid plans, but I'd love to do that someday."

Cosgrove previously played Peck's younger sister Megan on Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007. The pair have continued to remain close since then, with the "Dancing Crazy" singer previously saying she felt "really lucky" to have Peck, 36, in her life. (Drake Bell also played the duo's brother on the show but has not maintained a close bond with them despite a turbulent last few years.)

Fans have recently seen the duo reunite on the Paramount+ revival of iCarly, which premiered in 2021. Peck has a recurring role as the manager to Cosgrove's titular Carly Shay in seasons 2 and 3.

"He's been in a lot of the episodes of iCarly recently," she says. "It was so much fun getting to work with him again."



The iCarly revival — which debuted eight years after the original Nickelodeon production and is currently in its third season on Paramount+ — sees Carly navigating life as an adult after being a social media sensation as a teen.

Fans who have been tuning in have been able to see Cosgrove's Carly embark on a romantic relationship with longtime friend Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress). "There's definitely more to work on within their relationship," the School of Rock actress teases of what's to come.

"Even though Carly and Freddie pretty much have the perfect friendship relationship, there's a lot going on with Freddie's mom and how she feels about it. And also, Freddie's daughter and Freddie's ex-wife," she explains. "So we touch on that a lot over the rest of the season. And then, Mrs. Benson [Mary Scheer] is getting married to Lewbert [Jeremy Rowley], so that's a whole thing. Our finale is all about their wedding."

Cosgrove adds, "We also just have a random episode I really like that's about cats. There's 40 cats in it. And it's based on something that happened to me in real life. I got invited to a cat ball — like, a charity cat ball. So I told the writers about that at the beginning of the season, and they were like, 'Well, that's weird. We should do an episode about a charity cat ball.'"



