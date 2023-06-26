Miranda Cosgrove Would 'Love' to Play Josh Peck's Sibling Again — They've Even 'Talked' It Over (Exclusive)

Cosgrove and Peck — who previously played siblings on 'Drake & Josh' — have recently made frequent appearances together on the Paramount+ 'iCarly' revival

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
Published on June 26, 2023 02:30PM EDT
Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck
Photo:

Raymond Hall/GC Images, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

There's a chance Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck could star as siblings again.

"I'm really close with Josh. I think he's one of the best people ever," Cosgrove, 30, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "We've actually talked about that a little bit before, maybe someday doing something together."

Noting how "awesome" it'd be to play brother and sister, Cosgrove adds, "I don't have any solid plans, but I'd love to do that someday."

Actors Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck arrive at the 18th Annual Kids Choice Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavillion on April 2, 2005

Matthew Simmons/Getty

Cosgrove previously played Peck's younger sister Megan on Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007. The pair have continued to remain close since then, with the "Dancing Crazy" singer previously saying she felt "really lucky" to have Peck, 36, in her life. (Drake Bell also played the duo's brother on the show but has not maintained a close bond with them despite a turbulent last few years.)

Fans have recently seen the duo reunite on the Paramount+ revival of iCarly, which premiered in 2021. Peck has a recurring role as the manager to Cosgrove's titular Carly Shay in seasons 2 and 3.

"He's been in a lot of the episodes of iCarly recently," she says. "It was so much fun getting to work with him again."

Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck on iCarly

Robert Voets/Nickelodeon

The iCarly revival — which debuted eight years after the original Nickelodeon production and is currently in its third season on Paramount+ — sees Carly navigating life as an adult after being a social media sensation as a teen.

Fans who have been tuning in have been able to see Cosgrove's Carly embark on a romantic relationship with longtime friend Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress). "There's definitely more to work on within their relationship," the School of Rock actress teases of what's to come.

"Even though Carly and Freddie pretty much have the perfect friendship relationship, there's a lot going on with Freddie's mom and how she feels about it. And also, Freddie's daughter and Freddie's ex-wife," she explains. "So we touch on that a lot over the rest of the season. And then, Mrs. Benson [Mary Scheer] is getting married to Lewbert [Jeremy Rowley], so that's a whole thing. Our finale is all about their wedding."

Cosgrove adds, "We also just have a random episode I really like that's about cats. There's 40 cats in it. And it's based on something that happened to me in real life. I got invited to a cat ball — like, a charity cat ball. So I told the writers about that at the beginning of the season, and they were like, 'Well, that's weird. We should do an episode about a charity cat ball.'"

New episodes of iCarly arrive Thursdays on Paramount+

