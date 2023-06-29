Miranda Cosgrove Admits It's 'a Little Weird' Kissing 'Brother' Nathan Kress on 'iCarly' (Exclusive)

Cosgrove tells PEOPLE she "always wanted" to see Carly and Freddie get together — and shares how Sam Puckett would likely react

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay and Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson in iCarly, episode 4, season 3
Photo:

Lisa Rose/Paramount+

Now that "Creddie" is finally happening on the iCarly revival, Miranda Cosgrove is candidly reflecting on her off-screen dynamic with Nathan Kress.

Cosgrove, 30, tells PEOPLE exclusively she's established a "brother-sister relationship" with best friend Kress, 31, over the years. Because of that, she regards having to kiss him on screen as "a little bit weird" after all the years, especially since the last time it occurred was on the OG iCarly's series finale in 2012.

"It was a little weird just because, originally, it was weird, too, because it was one of my first kisses and Nathan and I are like family. We have such a brother-sister relationship that it was definitely weirder when I was little," she admits. "But now, this time around, it wasn't too bad because we're close and we're friends."

Cosgrove adds, "I talk to him on the phone all the time and we just wanted the scenes to be really good. So it wasn't too bad."

The romantic coupling of Cosgrove's Carly Shay and Kress' Freddie Benson is a long time coming. Fans witnessed as Freddie openly — and frequently — made his feelings for Carly known in the Nickelodeon original, but Carly never reciprocated, despite them briefly dating after he saved her from being hit by a taco truck. It wasn't until the Paramount+ revival that Carly began showing interest, eventually having to win Freddie over with a grand gesture early into season 3.

Like the show's devoted fanbase, Cosgrove has also been rooting for Creddie to finally happen.

"It means a lot to me just because, starting with the original show, it's been 16 years, I think, since Freddie first said in the first episode that he had a crush on Carly or loved Carly. And I love rom-coms, so I always want the characters together that are friends that like each other," she explains. "But it's never the right time. That's one of my favorite rom-com tropes. So, I definitely always wanted them together."

Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay and Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson in iCarly

Lisa Rose/Paramount+

Before making his way to Carly, Freddie dated her best friend, Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy). As for how she believes Sam would react to the coupling, Cosgrove says: "I'd like to think that Sam would be all right with it."

"But I'm sure if that was actually a part of the show, it would be a lot more complicated," she continues. "She might come back and have a lot of feelings towards it, or ... I don't know. She'd probably pretend she was all right with it because she's such a good friend to Carly, but not be deep down or something like that."

CARLY, (from left): Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, Jennette McCurdy, 'iSell Penny Tees', (Season 4, aired Oct. 2, 2010)

 Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Meanwhile, as the season carries on, Cosgrove says fans will "definitely" see that Creddie has "more to work on within their relationship."

"Even though Carly and Freddie pretty much have the perfect friendship relationship, there's a lot going on with Freddie's mom and how she feels about it, and also Freddie's daughter and Freddie's ex-wife," she adds. "So we touch on that a lot over the rest of the season."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

New episodes of iCarly arrive Thursdays on Paramount+.

Related Articles
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules' Cast 'Start Filming' Season 11 — but Not Everyone Is Officially on Board (Sources)
Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo in Bones
Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo 'Excited' to 'Reminisce' as They Launch 'Bones' Rewatch Podcast (Exclusive)
Stephen 'tWitch' Bossâs Mom Connie Opens Up for the First Time Since His Death: 'He Was My Heart' Rollout
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’s Mom Connie Shares Their Final Text Exchange: ‘I Love You More’ (Exclusive)
Sarah Jessica Parker . And Just Like That...
'And Just Like That...' Carrie Faked COVID to Avoid Recording Her Audiobook
Connie Boss Alexander, stephen twitch boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’s Mom Connie Opens Up for the First Time Since His Death: 'He Was My Heart' (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight - Mack and Gina Acknowledge Flirty Past and Tease Potential Future
'Married at First Sight' Reunion: Mack and Gina Acknowledge Flirty Past and Tease Potential Future (Exclusive)
BILLIONS, Season 7. Photo Credit: Mark Seliger/SHOWTIME.
'Billions' Trailer: Damian Lewis Returns for 'One Last Showdown' in Series' Final Season
Tom Schwartz attends FOX's Stars On Mars "The Mars Bar" VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina on June 01, 2023
Tom Schwartz Admits He Was Ready to 'Pack Up My Stuff and Move' Away from L.A. in Recent Months (Exclusive)
STARS ON MARS: Tallulah Willis & Tom Schwartz
Tom Schwartz on His Surprisingly 'Comforting' Connection with Tallulah Willis (Exclusive)
Tom Schwartz attends FOX's Stars On Mars "The Mars Bar" VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina on June 01, 2023
Tom Schwartz Is 'Optimistic' for 'High-Stakes' New 'VPR' Season but Doesn't 'Know What to Expect' (Exclusive)
Josh and Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers Shares His Worst Family Vacation Memory: Maine Must Have ‘Outlawed Air Conditioners’ (Exclusive)
Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022
Tom Schwartz Needed 'Transformative' Time Away from 'VPR' Scandoval: 'I Lost Control of My Life' (Exclusive)
Miranda Cosgrove Jack Black
Miranda Cosgrove Says Jack Black 'Kept Up' with 'School of Rock' Kids: 'Unbelievably Nice' (Exclusive)
Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck
Miranda Cosgrove Would 'Love' to Play Josh Peck's Sibling Again — They've Even 'Talked' It Over (Exclusive)
Rachel Lindsay Charity Lawson BACHELORETTE
Rachel Lindsay No Longer Watches 'The Bachelorette' — But Is 'Rooting' for Charity Lawson (Exclusive)
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Ralph Pittman Apologizes for His 'Part' in Drew Sidora Split, Is 'Optimistic for Brighter Days Ahead' (Exclusive)