Kathy Bates and Maggie Smith Sing for Laura Linney in 'The Miracle Club' Clip (Exclusive)

Kathy Bates is showcasing her singing skills.



In an exclusive clip from Sony Pictures Classics' The Miracle Club, Bates' Eileen sings "He's So Fine" onstage with Lily (Maggie Smith) and Dolly (newcomer Agnes O'Casey) on backup vocals. When Chrissie (Laura Linney) returns to town, she stumbles upon the performance.

The movie takes place in 1967 as friends Lily, Eileen and Dolly of Dublin's Ballygar dream of winning a pilgrimage to the French town of Lourdes, a "place of miracles that draws millions of visitors each year," per a synopsis.

Right before they set off on their trip, however, their old friend Chrissie arrives in Ballygar for her mom's funeral after spending 40 years in the U.S.

Jonathan Hession/Sony Pictures

"The women secure tickets and set out on the journey that they hope will change their lives, with Chrissie joining in place of her mother," the synopsis says.

"The glamor and sophistication of Chrissie ... are not her only difficult traits. Old wounds are reopened along the way, forcing the women to confront their pasts even as they travel in search of a miracle. Deep wounds from the past can only be healed by the curative power of love and friendship."

Linney, 59, said in a press release that there's "nothing more fun than doing a period piece."

Jonathan Hession/Sony Pictures

"Also, the ’60s is just a fantastic era. In America, it was very specific. My memories of early childhood are the early ’70s, but there’s still a residue of the ’60s," she said.

"I remember my mother’s hair and her makeup and the color of the clothing," recalled Linney. "It’s fun to play a character who’s been steeped in one culture during a very specific period of time, and then to bring that person to another culture during a very specific period of time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jonathan Hession/Sony Pictures

Director Thaddeus O’Sullivan added of the star-studded cast, "You’re working with some of the best actresses on the planet. It was daunting because we were on a very tight budget and an even tighter shooting schedule. But they were incredibly supportive and so we worked quickly and, I hope, imaginatively."



The Miracle Club had its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. It's in theaters nationwide July 14.

