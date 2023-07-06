Kathy Bates and Maggie Smith Sing for Laura Linney in 'The Miracle Club' Clip (Exclusive)

Kathy Bates, Maggie Smith, Laura Linney and Agnes O'Casey star in "The Miracle Club"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 10:00AM EDT

Kathy Bates is showcasing her singing skills.

In an exclusive clip from Sony Pictures Classics' The Miracle Club, Bates' Eileen sings "He's So Fine" onstage with Lily (Maggie Smith) and Dolly (newcomer Agnes O'Casey) on backup vocals. When Chrissie (Laura Linney) returns to town, she stumbles upon the performance.

The movie takes place in 1967 as friends Lily, Eileen and Dolly of Dublin's Ballygar dream of winning a pilgrimage to the French town of Lourdes, a "place of miracles that draws millions of visitors each year," per a synopsis.

Right before they set off on their trip, however, their old friend Chrissie arrives in Ballygar for her mom's funeral after spending 40 years in the U.S.

The Miracle Club

Jonathan Hession/Sony Pictures

"The women secure tickets and set out on the journey that they hope will change their lives, with Chrissie joining in place of her mother," the synopsis says.

"The glamor and sophistication of Chrissie ... are not her only difficult traits. Old wounds are reopened along the way, forcing the women to confront their pasts even as they travel in search of a miracle. Deep wounds from the past can only be healed by the curative power of love and friendship."

Linney, 59, said in a press release that there's "nothing more fun than doing a period piece."

The Miracle Club

Jonathan Hession/Sony Pictures

"Also, the ’60s is just a fantastic era. In America, it was very specific. My memories of early childhood are the early ’70s, but there’s still a residue of the ’60s," she said.

"I remember my mother’s hair and her makeup and the color of the clothing," recalled Linney. "It’s fun to play a character who’s been steeped in one culture during a very specific period of time, and then to bring that person to another culture during a very specific period of time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Miracle Club

Jonathan Hession/Sony Pictures

Director Thaddeus O’Sullivan added of the star-studded cast, "You’re working with some of the best actresses on the planet. It was daunting because we were on a very tight budget and an even tighter shooting schedule. But they were incredibly supportive and so we worked quickly and, I hope, imaginatively."

The Miracle Club had its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. It's in theaters nationwide July 14.

Related Articles
Actor Julian Sands (L) and director John Malkovich attend the premiere of "A Postcard From Istanbul" directed by John Malkovich in collaboration with St. Regis Hotels & Resorts at 5 Hertford Street on March 3, 2015 in London, England.
John Malkovich Says He Will Miss Close Friend Julian Sands 'Every Day of My Life' (Exclusive)
Adam Smith and Billy Porter arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019
Billy Porter and Husband Adam Smith Break Up After 6 Years of Marriage (Exclusive)
Cary Grant
Cary Grant's Daughter Says Her Father 'Wasn't Flirtatious with Men' Despite Rumors About His Sexuality
Vivica A. Fox, Will Smith
Vivica A. Fox Admits 2016 'Independence Day' Sequel 'Missed Out by Not Bringing Will Smith Back'
https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651633657466208256 https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651634684575752194 https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651634684575752194 HED: Killers of The Flower Moon Debuts First Images from Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Thriller
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone Star in Epic New Trailer for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Michelle yeoh with great godchildren
Michelle Yeoh Posts Sweet Throwback Photos of ‘My Beautiful Goddaughter’s Children': ‘Time Flies’
Amber Heard Johnny Depp People Magazine Cover
Johnny Depp Feels 'Lucky,' Amber Heard Is Doing 'Better' One Year After Trial: (Exclusive Sources)
Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson Robert
Robert De Niro Says He's 'Deeply Distressed' After the Death of Teenage Grandson Leandro
Tom Cruise plans to see the Barbie Movie and Oppenheimer Opening Weekend
Tom Cruise Reveals Plans for 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Viewings: 'I'll See Them Opening Weekend'
Joy Ride Trailer
'Joy Ride' Stars Needed to Be Taught How to Use Drugs: 'We Are All Dweebs' (Exclusive)
LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE, Abigail Breslin, Alan Arkin, 2006
Abigail Breslin Remembers 'Little Miss Sunshine' Costar Alan Arkin: 'He Will Always Be Grandpa in My Heart'
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence Says Being Proposed to Was 'Terrifying' but 'Exciting': I Said ‘Thank You!’
Amber Heard speaks on the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Amber Heard Calls Her Return to the Spotlight 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial 'Unforgettable'
Alan Arkin - Little Miss Sunshine and Oscar Winner
Alan Arkin Won His Oscar for Just 14 Minutes of Screen Time in 'Little Miss Sunshine'
Alec Baldwin, right, and wife Hilaria Baldwin attend The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History
Hilaria Baldwin Tells PEOPLE She Feels 'So Lucky' to Have Husband Alec on 11-Year Anniversary (Exclusive)
Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, John Cusack
Michael Douglas, John Cusack, More Pay Tribute to Alan Arkin After His Death: He 'Left an Indelible Mark'