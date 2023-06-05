Minor Found Dead in Colorado River After Their Boat Capsized During Rafting Trip

A minor was found dead hours after their boat capsized during a rafting trip on the Colorado River in Eagle County over the weekend, authorities said.

Search and rescue crews were immediately deployed after the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a child was separated from a family member around 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.



“In a cooperative effort, responders were able to recover a minor from the river who was not responsive to CPR efforts,” the organization added.

The Eagle County Coroner’s Office will now determine the minor's cause of death, the statement said.

According to the sheriff's office, the minor — whose identity has not been made public — was wearing a life vest at the time of the incident.

Agencies involved in locating and retrieval of the minor included the Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District and the Vail Mountain Rescue Group.

Eagle County Paramedic Services, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle County Coroner’s Office and the Vail Public Safety Communications Center also provided aid.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional details.