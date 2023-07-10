Women Were Found Dead in Separate Storage Units — and Police Say They're Connected to Same Man

Police suspect two women who were found dead in separate storage units in Minnesota are linked to the same man.

St. Paul police said Joseph Jorgenson, 40, is a “person of interest” in the death of Fanta Xayavong, whose remains were found in a Coon Rapids storage unit Thursday, the Star Tribune reported.

Jorgenson is also accused of killing 33-year-old Manijeh “Mani” Starren, whose remains were discovered in another storage unit in Woodbury in June. Jorgenson was charged on June 30 with second-degree murder in connection with Starren’s death.

Police began investigating the disappearance of Starren on May 1 after her father reported her missing. She had not been heard from since April 18.

Armed with a search warrant, police found surveillance footage that police say showed “Starren running from her apartment” on April 21.

“Jorgenson ran after [Starren], grabbed her, turned her around, and pushed her back into the apartment,” states a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

The surveillance footage showed Starren entering the apartment but not leaving, police said. It also showed Jorgenson carrying two duffle bags and a suitcase from the apartment one week later, per police.

According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators entered Starren’s apartment and found blood in the kitchen, living room and bedroom.

“Crime scene technicians located evidence of large amounts of blood in the apartment’s living room primarily on the couch, the floor of the living room, and the kitchen. It was apparent someone had tried to clean up the blood.”

Police said a bed sheet was partially removed and a “foam pad on top of the mattress had a large hole cut and removed from it,” according to the affidavit.

When police caught up to Jorgenson on June 26, he barricaded himself inside his Maplewood home and started a fire. He fought with officers and tried to take their weapons, according to police. He was eventually taken into custody.

Police allegedly found Starren's blood inside his apartment and a search of his phone showed that he had recently been to a storage unit in Woodbury.

Based on that information, police entered the unit and, according to the probable cause affidavit, found the dismembered remains of Starren wrapped in saran wrap and stuffed inside two coolers and a blue duffle bag. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police said that while investigating Jorgenson in the disappearance of Starren a “connection between Jorgenson and missing woman Fanta Xayavong came to light.”

Police said investigators with the missing persons unit were notified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Human Trafficking about a tip from a concerned caller about Xayavong. The caller alleged that “Xayavong was in an abusive relationship with Jorgenson and were concerned because they had lost contact with her,” according to a police press release.

Xayavong had been missing since July 2021, the Associated Press reported.

Police said an investigation into Xayavong’s disappearance led them to a storage unit in Coon Rapids where they found her remains on July 6. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police are trying to determine if Jorgenson is linked to other deaths.

Jorgenson has yet to enter a plea in the Starren case. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.

An attorney for Jorgenson couldn’t be reached for comment.

Anyone with information about Jorgenson is asked to contact the BCA tip line at 877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.

