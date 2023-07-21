Minnesota Vikings Rookie Jordan Addison Cited for Driving 140 MPH In a 55 MPH Zone, Police Say

Addison was drafted No. 23 overall by the Vikings at April's NFL Draft

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Published on July 21, 2023
Jordan Addison walks the red carpet at National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jordan Addison. Photo:

Todd Rosenberg/Getty

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison was cited early Thursday morning for driving 140 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

The Star Tribune reported that Addison, 21, was cited but not arrested for the speeding violation. He was pulled over by police shortly after 3 a.m. while speeding down the I-94 freeway in his Lamborghini Urus SUV.

ESPN reported that Addison was cited specifically for speeding and reckless driving.

"We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information,” the team said in a statement to ESPN.

Addison has sat out most of Vikings’ rookie training camp across May and June with an undisclosed injury, however ESPN reported he was expected to compete for a starting role once the team’s general training camp begins next week.

The outlet reported that speeding citations in Minnesota for incidents over 100 miles per hour can result in a driver having their license revoked for at least six months.

Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs with the ball during the first day of Minnesota Vikings Rookie Mini-camp at TCO Performance Center on May 12, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
Jordan Addison.

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Addison was the Vikings’ first round draft pick in late April, taken No. 23 overall out of the University of Southern California.

The Frederick, Maryland native had previously played two seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, as well. In 2021, he was named an All-American with 1,593 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns that season.

After he was drafted to the Vikings in April, Addison shared his appreciation on social media.

“Can’t believe this all was a dream, I swear it wasn’t easy as it seem,” the receiver wrote on Instagram, reciting FCG Heem lyrics.

